National

Read the Public Protector’s interim Absa-Bankorp report in full

A leaked provisional report finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp

20 January 2017 - 14:04 PM
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

A provisional report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, leaked last week, finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp.

Read the full report below:

Bankorp by Times Media on Scribd

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
President Jacob Zuma promises co-operation with ...
National
2.
All you need to know about Bankorp, the bank that ...
National
3.
Health monitor calls for ban on alcohol marketing
National
4.
HRC might sue education department as textbooks ...
National / Education

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.