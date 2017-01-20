Read the Public Protector’s interim Absa-Bankorp report in full
A leaked provisional report finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp
20 January 2017 - 14:04 PM
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
A provisional report by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, leaked last week, finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp.
Read the full report below:
Bankorp by Times Media on Scribd
