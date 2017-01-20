President Jacob Zuma has assured newly appointed chairman of the South African Human Rights Commission‚ Bongani Majola‚ the co-operation of government to enable the commission to fulfil its mandate successfully. Zuma met Majola at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu residence in Pretoria.

It was their first meeting since the appointment of Majola in December, when he replaced Lawrence Mushwana who had served a seven-year term. Zuma also appointed four full-time commissioners and two part-time commissioners in December.

In a statement‚ Zuma congratulated Majola and his commissioners on their responsibilities of entrenching constitutional democracy through advocating and protecting the basic human rights of all South Africans.

"We wish Adv Majola well and urge all spheres of government to interact with the commission constructively and appreciate the work it does to promote the rights of all our people‚" Zuma said.

TMG Digital