Ipid sources said investigators were looking for evidence of an R80,000 sound system that Phahlane is alleged to have had installed in his home in exchange for securing a tender for a service provider. The tender was allegedly to provide chemicals to the police forensic science laboratory‚ which the commissioner used to head.

Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini declined to comment on the raid "as it is part of an ongoing operation".

Police spokesperson Brig Sally De Beer confirmed Phahlane met Ipid investigators at his office.

"The meeting was in connection with allegations under investigation by Ipid. Phahlane provided Ipid investigators with the sound system’s proof of payment‚ but‚ despite this‚ a media circus was conducted at his home which traumatised his family.

"It is against this background that the investigation is considered an assault on Phahlane’s character and integrity. Phahlane has briefed his lawyers to take this matter forward."

Freedom Under Law’s chairperson‚ retired judge Johann Kriegler‚ said the raid did not come as a surprise "as there has been interaction between Phahlane and [Ipid head Robert] McBride for some time".

"One could have anticipated this‚ but I cannot say what the possible motive for this raid is."

What had been upsetting‚ said Kriegler‚ was the "tit-for-tat" goings-on between the Hawks and Ipid last year and the abuse of the criminal justice system for purposes that seemed suspect.

Political analyst Keith Gottschalk believes this was possibly part of the ongoing battle between President Jacob Zuma and those who opposed him.

However, he said that Ipid must have had concrete suspicions to have raided Phahlane’s home.

"This‚ in effect‚ seems to be like a lifestyle audit."

He said it was essential for no one to be seen to be above the law‚ "not even the national police commissioner".

TMG Digital