Health monitor calls for ban on alcohol marketing

Its conclusion on outlawing alcohol marketing follows an analysis of 282 alcohol advertising and marketing materials from rural and urban areas in seven countries, excluding SA.

The results from studies done in Ghana, Nigeria, Uganda, The Gambia, Kenya, Malawi and Namibia found that 27% of the 282 sampled advertisements contained at least one violation of alcohol advertising regulations set by the International Centre for Alcohol Policies (Icap).

Icap principles require producers of alcoholic beverages, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bacardi Martini and Heineken, to practise responsible marketing communications, particularly in the areas of consumption, health and safety, along with on the effects of alcohol and responsible messaging to minors.

Violation rates significantly differed between media platforms, with 72.2% of television ads violating principles while outdoor adverts had the lowest amount of violations at 21.6%.

However, some types of outdoor ads, such as billboards and posters, contained higher violation rates averaging between 37.3% and 30.8%, respectively.

In 69 ads alcohol was presented as a stimulant, sedative or tranquilliser, suggesting that alcohol can "prevent, treat or cure illness or resolve personal problems", violating the principle of health and safety in marketing communications.

Meanwhile, the Addiction supplement, which comprises 14 papers with research presented from around the world, found a significant association between youth exposure to alcohol marketing and subsequent drinking behaviour.

The authors said holding commercial operators accountable for their marketing practices was a critical element in the continued development and strengthening of public health policies that could ultimately require a global agreement on alcohol marketing.

The Mampa report recommended that regulations be independent of the alcohol industry, whose primary interest lay in growing its markets and maximising profits.

However, industry giant Anheuser-Busch InBev, which bought local producer SABMiller for £79bn, said they believed that the most effective ways to address alcohol abuse involved targeted interventions focusing on those drinking patterns that were associated with harm.