Guptas accuse Gordhan of using courts to settle scores

In a statement highlighting points in the affidavit, Oakbay said on Friday that it had never suggested that Gordhan intervene in the bank-customer relationship and that there was no contested legal issue or even a reason for him to bring the application.

The company said Gordhan could have declined to do anything in the exercise of his legal discretion but had now asked the court to “insert itself” into the functioning of the executive branch of government.

“It would be bizarre if every empowered government official receiving a request for assistance or counsel, races to court to seek a declaration that he/she does not have to act on the request,” Oakbay said.

“If the court were to countenance the minister’s application for guidance, it would open the floodgates for other weak-kneed political officials who are too scared to take positions on sensitive political and policy matters and would make the judiciary a maker of political judgments.”

Oakbay said the application was an abuse of the court. The company also disputed reports of 72 “suspicious transactions” cited by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

“Oakbay has made every attempt and pursued every avenue open to it, to gain the information it needs to prove that each and every transaction is legitimate and above board.”

It said Nardello & Co, an international investigative firm, was asked to review the 72 transactions and concluded that there was “not enough information” about the suspicious transaction reports to identify them in the books and records of Oakbay Group or the personal bank accounts of members of the Gupta family.

Two-thirds of the allegedly suspicious transactions occurred after the banks had already decided to terminate their relationship with Oakbay, the company said, adding that the FIC’s release of the information to Gordhan was unlawful.

Oakbay is asking the court to dismiss Gordhan’s application with costs.