Corruption and defeating the ends of justice accusations hanging over acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s head are harmful to his prospect of being appointed to the post permanently‚ according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).

Gareth Newham‚ head of the governance‚ crime and justice division at the institute‚ said President Jacob Zuma would probably have to appoint a commissioner to replace the suspended incumbent‚ Riah Phiyega. "There is a lot at stake here ... [Zuma] will be hesitant in appointing [Phahlane] while he is facing these allegations and this will have an impact on the appointment of what could be a good person for the job‚" Newham said.

The Claassen board of inquiry appointed to probe Phiyega’s fitness to hold office has reportedly found her to be unfit for the position and that she should be dismissed. The board of inquiry was established after Phiyega was accused of misconduct during the Marikana massacre‚ in which 44 people were killed.