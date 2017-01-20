Acting national police commissioner may not get full-time position
Corruption and defeating the ends of justice accusations hanging over acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane’s head are harmful to his prospect of being appointed to the post permanently‚ according to the Institute for Security Studies (ISS).
Gareth Newham‚ head of the governance‚ crime and justice division at the institute‚ said President Jacob Zuma would probably have to appoint a commissioner to replace the suspended incumbent‚ Riah Phiyega. "There is a lot at stake here ... [Zuma] will be hesitant in appointing [Phahlane] while he is facing these allegations and this will have an impact on the appointment of what could be a good person for the job‚" Newham said.
The Claassen board of inquiry appointed to probe Phiyega’s fitness to hold office has reportedly found her to be unfit for the position and that she should be dismissed. The board of inquiry was established after Phiyega was accused of misconduct during the Marikana massacre‚ in which 44 people were killed.
On Thursday‚ Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) members raided Phahlane’s multi-million rand home in the upmarket Sable Hills Waterfront Estate‚ northeast of Pretoria‚ in search of an R80,000 home theatre system allegedly paid for by Crimetech Laboratories‚ a manufacturer of chemicals in police forensic investigations. Phahlane has denied any wrongdoing‚ saying he paid for the system himself and has proved this information to Ipid investigators.
Newham said the way the saga has played out in the media fundamentally undermined Phahlane’s character and reputation. It also fed into the trend of public mistrust on the criminal justice system. Phahlane has said the Ipid raid was traumatic for his family and an assault on his character. Newham said this was why the investigation should be carried out speedily and with sensitivity.
Phahlane was not facing any formal charges and the Ipid was investigating allegations of wrongdoing. Said Newham, "We have seen so much distrust at the senior levels of the criminal justice system because of political interference‚ because of poor appointments‚ because of findings by courts — for example, that [Hawks head] Berning Ntlemeza repeatedly lied under oath, and good people are forced out of the criminal justice system."
TMG Digital
