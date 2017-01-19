Police in marked and unmarked cars on Thursday descended on the housing estate where the home of acting national police commissioner‚ Lt-Gen Kgomotso Phahlane‚ was the subject of a raid by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

Sources with knowledge of the raid said the marked vehicles were from the Kameeldrift police station rural safety section.

"There are other vehicles here with policemen inside. Several of them have been taking photographs of Ipid officers as they arrived. They attempted to block the Ipid investigators from entering the property.

"At the moment the situation is quite tense‚ although no one has got violent yet‚" said the source.

Phahlane’s home was raided hours after Ipid investigators obtained a court-ordered search warrant after they took a warning statement from him early on Thursday morning.