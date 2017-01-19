Cops face off in dramatic raid of acting commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane’s home
Police in marked and unmarked cars on Thursday descended on the housing estate where the home of acting national police commissioner‚ Lt-Gen Kgomotso Phahlane‚ was the subject of a raid by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
Sources with knowledge of the raid said the marked vehicles were from the Kameeldrift police station rural safety section.
"There are other vehicles here with policemen inside. Several of them have been taking photographs of Ipid officers as they arrived. They attempted to block the Ipid investigators from entering the property.
"At the moment the situation is quite tense‚ although no one has got violent yet‚" said the source.
Phahlane’s home was raided hours after Ipid investigators obtained a court-ordered search warrant after they took a warning statement from him early on Thursday morning.
The raid was in connection with allegations of corruption and defeating the ends of justice‚ for which Phahlane was under investigation.
The allegations stemmed from Phahlane allegedly receiving kickbacks while he headed the police’s forensic science laboratory.
Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini declined to comment "as it is an ongoing investigation".
Sources have told TMG Digital that Ipid investigators were searching Phahlane’s home looking for an R80‚000 sound system which had allegedly been installed by a service provider who apparently received a contract with the police forensic science laboratory.
"These are the allegations which police management have been attempting to rubbish for months. Phahlane held a press conference late last year to rubbish the claims which were first made by the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union."
