Outa seeks longer comment period for ‘sneakily’ gazetted energy efficiency policy

The lobby group has questioned the rationality of publishing the policy now, and is worried that it is based on outdated data

18 January 2017 - 08:59 AM Linda Ensor
Minister of energy Tina Joemat -Pettersson. Picture: GCIS
Lobby group Outa has asked Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson for an extension of the period to comment on the government’s draft energy efficiency policy, which it says was "sneakily" gazetted just before Christmas.

Instead of the 30 days for comment provided for, Outa wants the comment period to extend to 90 days after the finalisation of the integrated resource plan, which is currently in a draft stage and open for public comment.

The draft energy efficiency strategy sets an energy efficiency target for the economy as a whole by 2030 as well as for each economic sector.

Outa questioned the timing of the publication of the draft policy as well as the rationality of publishing an energy efficiency strategy before the integrated energy plan or integrated resource plan had been finalised.

Outa energy director Ted Blom said on Wednesday that to publish a gazette for comment in the heart of the summer holidays, and then to provide only 30 days for people to comment on it, was unacceptable.

"While Outa completely agrees that we need an energy efficiency strategy, we are concerned that the Department of Energy has not factored in all the variables when compiling this document.

"It is based upon energy consumption between 2000 and 2012, with critical data for the last four years not taken into account."

Blom said if the draft policy were adopted in its current form, it would negatively affect the economy, as it would lead to higher electricity and fuel prices.

"The developmental trajectory of SA cannot be determined on the basis of fallible strategies drawing conclusions from data that is neither quantitatively nor qualitatively sound," Blom said.

