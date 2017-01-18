Outa seeks longer comment period for ‘sneakily’ gazetted energy efficiency policy

Outa questioned the timing of the publication of the draft policy as well as the rationality of publishing an energy efficiency strategy before the integrated energy plan or integrated resource plan had been finalised.

Outa energy director Ted Blom said on Wednesday that to publish a gazette for comment in the heart of the summer holidays, and then to provide only 30 days for people to comment on it, was unacceptable.

"While Outa completely agrees that we need an energy efficiency strategy, we are concerned that the Department of Energy has not factored in all the variables when compiling this document.

"It is based upon energy consumption between 2000 and 2012, with critical data for the last four years not taken into account."

Blom said if the draft policy were adopted in its current form, it would negatively affect the economy, as it would lead to higher electricity and fuel prices.

"The developmental trajectory of SA cannot be determined on the basis of fallible strategies drawing conclusions from data that is neither quantitatively nor qualitatively sound," Blom said.