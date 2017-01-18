Let Busisiwe Mkhwebane finish her investigation on Bankorp-Absa, Casac says
The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) on Wednesday warned about "rash conclusions" being drawn about the leaked provisional report by the public protector "on the payments made by the Reserve Bank to Bankorp-Absa in the late 1980s and early 1990s".
"…We should rather allow the public protector to complete the investigation. This will involve considering the views of the parties to whom the provisional report has been sent before the report is finalised and made public‚" Casac said in a statement.
"It is important that we uncover the precise nature and details of the Bankorp-Absa deal and determine whether there is any present-day liability in respect of the deal.
"Corruption can never be excused or tolerated and once it is uncovered‚ it falls on those who have been vested with legal authority to investigate matters fully and take appropriate action."
It was reported on Wednesday that the draft report had serious issues of credibility‚ as former Bank governor Chris Stals said claims attributed to him in the report were wrong.
One of the key findings of the report‚ which was initially researched by former public protector Thuli Madonsela and completed by her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane‚ was that evidence presented by Stals suggested that the Bank had an agreement with Absa to repay both the capital amount and the interest‚ on which it later reneged‚ repaying only the capital amount.
It is this finding that led Mkhwebane to recommend that the Bank and the Treasury pursue Absa for the outstanding interest of R1.225bn‚ plus interest accrued since then.
Stals on Tuesday said this finding was incorrect or a misunderstanding.
Casac urged Mkhwebane "to urgently clarify whether a provisional report was sent out‚ to whom it was sent‚ and to provide timeframes for the completion of the investigation".
The progressive platform said action also "needs to be taken urgently as regards the State of Capture report released by the public protector last year".
"That report detailed several instances of alleged state capture and bribery, which have served only to erode trust in our government and public institutions at the very highest levels‚" Casac said in the statement.
"Some have sought to simplistically equate the two investigations and thereby blur the distinction between them. This has been unhelpful because the two investigations are markedly different.
"They should not be ‘played off’ against each other. They should therefore rather both be brought to finality expeditiously, and their findings and recommendations acted upon without fear or favour."
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.