The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) on Wednesday warned about "rash conclusions" being drawn about the leaked provisional report by the public protector "on the payments made by the Reserve Bank to Bankorp-Absa in the late 1980s and early 1990s".

"…We should rather allow the public protector to complete the investigation. This will involve considering the views of the parties to whom the provisional report has been sent before the report is finalised and made public‚" Casac said in a statement.

"It is important that we uncover the precise nature and details of the Bankorp-Absa deal and determine whether there is any present-day liability in respect of the deal.

"Corruption can never be excused or tolerated and once it is uncovered‚ it falls on those who have been vested with legal authority to investigate matters fully and take appropriate action."

It was reported on Wednesday that the draft report had serious issues of credibility‚ as former Bank governor Chris Stals said claims attributed to him in the report were wrong.