On Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed that a suspected Syrian member of terror group Islamic State (IS) was refused entry at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in December. The man was carrying Syrian and Uruguayan passports.

"This goes to show the important role immigration plays in security‚" Gigaba said. "Before the 2016-17 festive period‚ SA had beefed up security by rolling out biometrics at selected points ... People feel safe when coming to SA."

Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that a bomb maker working for IS was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg. The suspect‚ an Iraqi named Abu Osama‚ was allegedly planning an attack in SA.

"Our intelligence officials believe Abu wasn’t coming to SA to recruit for IS‚ but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked‚" Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel told the Sunday Times. Osama’s arrest took place shortly after immigration officials at OR Tambo stopped the Syrian IS suspect‚ who had flown to SA from the US via Turkey on December 16.