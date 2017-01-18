IS suspects may be eyeing SA and its ports as numbers increase
On Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba confirmed that a suspected Syrian member of terror group Islamic State (IS) was refused entry at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in December. The man was carrying Syrian and Uruguayan passports.
"This goes to show the important role immigration plays in security‚" Gigaba said. "Before the 2016-17 festive period‚ SA had beefed up security by rolling out biometrics at selected points ... People feel safe when coming to SA."
Over the weekend, The Sunday Times reported that a bomb maker working for IS was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg. The suspect‚ an Iraqi named Abu Osama‚ was allegedly planning an attack in SA.
"Our intelligence officials believe Abu wasn’t coming to SA to recruit for IS‚ but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked‚" Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel told the Sunday Times. Osama’s arrest took place shortly after immigration officials at OR Tambo stopped the Syrian IS suspect‚ who had flown to SA from the US via Turkey on December 16.
Gigaba said more than 5.5-million people moved through ports of entry over the festive season — up nearly 4% from a year earlier. The busiest port was OR Tambo‚ which recorded almost a million travellers. Beitbridge (Zimbabwe) and Lebombo (Mozambique) border posts were the second and third busiest.
"The 2016-17 festive season was marked by increased movement of people and goods across borders for different reasons‚ varying from cross-border employment and business to academic and educational endeavours‚" Gigaba said. "We also observed a high number of travellers crossing borders for holiday and tourist purposes — which is one of the important priorities for the country."
Gigaba said R25m and 58 immigration officials would be allocated to OR Tambo to increase capacity and improve efficiency. The top 10 countries for visitors to SA were Lesotho‚ Zimbabwe‚ Mozambique‚ Swaziland‚ Botswana‚ UK‚ US‚ Namibia‚ Germany and Zambia.
TMG Digital/The Times
