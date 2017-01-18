National

City of Joburg property valuer arrested for fraud and corruption

18 January 2017 - 15:24 PM Penwell Dlamini
Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

A former property valuer at the City of Johannesburg has been arrested on fraud and corruption charges‚ the city said on Wednesday. The arrest follows the broadcast of a Carte Blanche exposé on November 6 2016 on irregularities in the setting of Johannesburg property valuations.

It also comes after an investigation conducted by an internal forensic investigations unit‚ led by the city’s head of internal investigations‚ Shadrack Sibiya.

The woman resigned when the previous administration received a preliminary report on her dealings. She is accused of colluding with property owners to ensure they did not pay property rates — sometimes on properties worth as much as R120m. She is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

"She was identified as the person responsible for irregular and fraudulent adjustments and devaluing of 22 properties in the city with a total value of just under R500m," the city said. "The fraudulent adjustments and changes of market values of the aforementioned properties by invalid municipal objection outcome letters resulted in the loss of an estimated R40m worth of revenue over five financial years."

A deputy director in the city who was exposed in the Carte Blanche programme has also been suspended pending swift disciplinary processes.

"We intend to also go after private companies and individuals who worked with these officials to erode the integrity of the city and steal from our residents. These individuals in the private sector must also face the full might of the law and stolen money must be returned‚" the city said, adding that further arrests in connection with the matter were imminent.

TMG Digital

