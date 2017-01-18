A former property valuer at the City of Johannesburg has been arrested on fraud and corruption charges‚ the city said on Wednesday. The arrest follows the broadcast of a Carte Blanche exposé on November 6 2016 on irregularities in the setting of Johannesburg property valuations.

It also comes after an investigation conducted by an internal forensic investigations unit‚ led by the city’s head of internal investigations‚ Shadrack Sibiya.

The woman resigned when the previous administration received a preliminary report on her dealings. She is accused of colluding with property owners to ensure they did not pay property rates — sometimes on properties worth as much as R120m. She is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.