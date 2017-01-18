City of Cape Town has a plan to put more commuters on bicycles

"Given the fact that low-income transport users in Cape Town spend up to 45% of their monthly household income on transport‚ while the international norm is between 5% and 10%‚ cycling is an affordable alternative, provided that we improve access to bicycles in these communities‚" Herron said on Wednesday.

Even though the city had 450km of cycle lanes‚ only 500 Capetonians cycled to work — 1% of commuters. The council wanted to raise that to 8% by 2030 to reduce traffic congestion‚ greenhouse gas emission and improve mobility in lower-income areas‚ said Herron.

Establishing a cycling culture could help to grow the economy. "We want to explore the possibility of establishing a bicycle-manufacturing plant in Cape Town that can build and provide low-cost bicycles for low-income households.

"Such an investment and a bike-share system will lead to job creation – but then we need our residents to take to the streets and to start a cycling revolution.

"The biggest potential for growing utility cycling lies in bicycle trips to railway and bus stations. If provided with the necessary facilities for safe storage‚ we are confident that commuters will use bicycles to ride to the closest public transport station from where they can complete the rest of their commute either by bus or train."

Herron said employers would need to provide lockers‚ changing rooms and showers for staff.

"A mind-shift is needed where we all accept that cyclists are entitled to use the city’s roads and where there is mutual respect among road users. We also want to encourage cycling tourism so that visitors can explore our city on bicycles," he said.

The draft strategy is open for public comment until February 21.

