Western Cape ANC chief calls for a review of relations with Israel

A war of words has erupted between the ANC and Israel’s embassy in SA with the party in the Western Cape calling on the government to review trade, immigration and diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.

This was after Israeli ambassador Arthur Lenk said the ANC’s "aggressive anti-Israel statements and bias have separated it from the positions of a vast majority of African states and the views of millions of South Africans".

The embassy issued his statement amid an uproar over DA leader Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Israel.

The embassy said the ANC used anti-Semitic language "beyond the pale in the 21st century".

"In the past it has used horrific Holocaust imagery to attack Israel. This time it talks of political parties being ‘funded and controlled’ by supporters of Israel, using the oldest and ugliest tropes about Jews in politics."

ANC Western Cape provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said it was unheard of for a foreign representative, a guest of SA’s government, "to attack the governing party".

"This recent insult indicates the arrogance and the impunity with which the Israeli government operates, and is a reminder that the government of Israel is likely using it’s state machinery to interfere with our sovereignty," said Jacobs.

He said the ANC was "stunned and amazed by the desperate attempts to rebrand, sanitise and misrepresent the facts pertaining to [the DA’s] recent propaganda junket trip to Israel and meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu"

"The DA went through stages, firstly claiming that Mmusi Maimane was on a private trip, then claiming that he and the DA delegation were on a fact-finding mission and finally claiming that the DA was officially meeting Palestinian representatives…

"They attempted to mislead the public, but we together with our mother body welcome the statement by the embassy of the state of Palestine as the truth is now coming out," said Jacobs.

Earlier this week, the Palestinian embassy issued a statement, saying the DA did not inform it about Maimane’s visit to Palestine, and that the embassy became aware of his visit through media reports.

"The embassy categorically did not have any role in the recent visit; besides that, the embassy communicated with the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs in Ramallah city and was officially informed by the ministry that no one of Palestinian Authority officials or leadership were to meet with Mr Maimane," the embassy said.

Last week, DA spokeswoman Phumzile van Damme said Maimane was visiting Israel and the Palestinian Territories to listen and learn about the conflict first hand and discuss how SA should be playing a more constructive role in bringing the parties together for peace.

"This is in keeping with the DA’s commitment to a two-state solution, where Israel and Palestine exist side by side, which is the position of the South African government as well as the United Nations," she said.

Kwara Kekana, a spokesperson for Palestine solidarity and human rights organisation Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions, said the DA must admit where it stands, "instead of pretending to be neutral while holding the hands of the oppressor".

BDS cited a 2009, 300-page report commissioned by the SA government and the SA Human Sciences Research Council that concluded that Israel was practicing forms of apartheid.

At the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict is the question of land ownership and control. The status of Jerusalem remains one of the most sensitive and complex issues of the conflict.

The Palestinians consider East Jerusalem to be the capital of their future state while Israel sees the entire city as its capital. Palestinians vehemently object to Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Israel argues that Palestinian incitement and violence, and a refusal to accept Israel as a Jewish state are key impediments to a lasting peaceful solution.

The international community generally supports a two-state solution. A recent UN resolution decried Israel’s expansion of settlements in occupied territories in Jerusalem and the West Bank.