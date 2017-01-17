Municipalities come to the table to avoid power cuts
Of the 34 municipalities that were due to have the electricity supply interrupted for nonpayment, 21 have signed payment plans to avoid the cuts.
Eskom on Tuesday said it had made progress with collecting money owed to it by municipalities.
"We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements," interim CE Matshela Koko said.
With support from the Treasury, the utility has been involved in a drive to recoup outstanding payments from municipalities, some of which were described as serial defaulters.
Eskom recently won a court bid to cut bulk electricity supply to municipalities in the Free State that collectively owed it R700m by December.
Eskom said it was time for outstanding overdue debt to be paid.
The parastatal will be monitoring the situation and says electricity supply will be interrupted for defaulters.
It warned that supply interruptions to the Naledi municipality in the North West would continue on Tuesday.
Municipalities that default on payments will experience twice-daily supply interruptions of electricity between 6am and 8am and 5pm and 7.30pm (Monday to Friday) and between 8.30am and 11am and 3pm and 5.30pm (Saturday and Sunday).
