Municipalities come to the table to avoid power cuts

Of the 34 municipalities that were due to have the electricity supply interrupted for nonpayment, 21 have signed payment plans to avoid the cuts.

Eskom on Tuesday said it had made progress with collecting money owed to it by municipalities.

"We are immensely encouraged by the kind of response we are witnessing presently and would like to thank all the municipalities that have made an effort to pay their accounts, and committed to their payment agreements," interim CE Matshela Koko said.