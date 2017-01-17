POWER SHUTDOWNS FOR NONPAYMENT
Indebted towns fear Eskom will cut lifeblood
The utility’s power cuts will affect more than 2.5-million residents in 16 municipal councils and threaten economies and businesses
Ventersdorp, Nelspruit and Richmond are among the towns whose residents will be plunged into darkness when Eskom turns off the lights in the North West, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape because of unpaid municipal debt.
More than 2.5-million residents in 16 municipal councils will be affected by the utility’s power cuts, which will threaten the economies and businesses of the affected towns.
Nelspruit, the administrative seat of Mbombela Local Municipality, has almost 60,000 residents and a thriving agriculture sector.
Poultry producer Astral last week warned of an impending catastrophe should Eskom switch off the lights in Lekwa Local Municipality, also in Mpumalanga.
Astral’s largest feed milling plant — the biggest on the continent — and its poultry processing operations are located in the municipality and the majority of its broiler farms are in the Standerton area.
The Dihlabeng and Masilonyana councils in the Free State will also be affected.
The North West, Northern Cape and Mpumalanga are the worst-affected provinces, with 14 municipalities facing power interruptions from Monday.
Eskom said this was a last resort to get municipalities to pay their outstanding debt, which ran into billions of rand.
Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko said: "Time has come for the outstanding, overdue debt to be honoured in full. Eskom is bent on ensuring that this happens for the sole benefit of, not only Eskom, but the entire South African economy."
North West’s Mamusa Local Municipality got a reprieve after discussions with Eskom resulted in a payment plan.
A North West co-operative governance and traditional affairs spokesman said the provincial executive council was holding an urgent meeting because other municipalities still faced power interruptions.
Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs head Mokete Duma said it would work to meet Eskom’s needs and to avoid power cuts.
DA MP Kevin Mileham urged Eskom to convene a joint meeting with the Department of Public Enterprises and the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs to establish what system the power utility could use to recover the money owed.
Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesman Legadima Leso said Eskom communicated with municipalities directly.
The department played a minor part in brokering talks.
