Finance committee has work cut out

However, Zuma’s critics accuse him of delaying the bill because it aims to tighten surveillance in particular of politically exposed persons.

These include officials in all three spheres of government, executives of state-owned enterprises and prominent individuals in the private sector.

While the Progressive Professionals Forum wants to extend the discussion on the Fica bill to include other aspects, the committee is adamant that the public hearings will be strictly limited to the question of warrantless searches. This is because the bill has been adopted by Parliament.

In an advertisement calling for submissions, the committee emphasises that the joint rules of Parliament require that it "must confine itself to the president’s reservations about constitutionality. All submissions must ... only deal with the constitutionality of [the] section dealing with warrantless searches.

"As the hearings are on the constitutionality of warrantless searches, those making submissions are requested to provide legal opinions for their arguments if possible. No consideration can be given to submissions dealing with any other provisions of the bill."

The contested tax on sugar-sweetened beverages is due to take effect on April 1. The ultimate aim is to reduce the level of obesity because of the overconsumption of sugar. SA is ranked the most obese country in sub-Saharan Africa.

The insurance bill aims to create a legal framework for the prudential supervision of the insurance industry as well as to provide for microinsurance.