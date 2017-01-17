Credit regulator challenges banks’ rights in managing overdue debt

The regulator said it has applied to the High Court in Pretoria for legal clarity on the effect of section 124 of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005, on the common law set-off.

"The typical application of the common law set-off is found in the banking industry, where a bank would transfer funds from a consumer’s savings account to settle an outstanding balance on the credit account without the consumer’s authorisation," NCR senior legal adviser Nthupang Magolego said.

The consumer’s savings account is debited in order to settle a debt owed under a credit account.

"This practice can put a consumer in financial difficulties since the consumer can be left with little or no money to pay other creditors or meet their living obligations. The position of the NCR is that a bank must obtain the consumer’s authorisation to transfer funds from the consumer’s savings account to settle the debt owed to the bank under a credit agreement", Magolego said.