Cape Town unveils new service delivery ‘squad’

De Lille said she had campaigned last year on a manifesto that pledged to modernise government as part of the well-run pillar.

She said one of the key changes the ODTP would bring about was a service delivery focus in order to create an even greater parity of services for everyone in the city.

"The area-based service delivery directorate is responsible for transversal management to ensure that all services in all 10 departments in the City are operational, functional and measurable in line with the five strategic pillars within the demarcated geographical areas.

"The ODTP has led to a number of changes as we set out to make our engagement and customer relations techniques the focus point of our service design. These changes include the restructuring of the macrostructure by reducing the number of directorates from 11 to 10, to give effect to the new service delivery model."

De Lille said the deputy mayor would no longer be assigned to a portfolio but would function as a "true deputy" by assisting her in her duties in terms of the Municipal Structures Act. Deputy mayor Ian Neilson was previously responsible for the finance portfolio.

The four area-based mayoral committee members, or "mini-mayors", are:

• Suzette Little, who will be responsible for the North, which includes Atlantis, Durbanville, Melkbos and Milnerton.

• Anda Ntsodo, who will be in charge of the East, including Kuils River, Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Somerset West, Strand and Sir Lowry’s Pass.

• Eddie Andrews, who will cover the South, which includes areas such as Constantia, Noordhoek, Cape Point and Muizenberg.

• Siyabulela Mamkeli, who will be responsible for the Central areas covering Goodwood, Epping, Parow, Bellville, Delft, Manenberg, Gugulethu and Athlone.