Cape Town unveils new service delivery ‘squad’
Governance structure aims to fix spatial planning, improve service delivery and modernise governance
Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille has unveiled the city’s new governance structure which aims to reverse the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, modernise government and improve service delivery.
Among other changes, the new structure sees the city being divided into four areas: North, South, East and Central. Each area will have a dedicated mayoral committee member, or a "mini-mayor", who will be the "face of the city, the eyes and ears".
"The City of Cape Town is implementing an exciting Organisational Development and Transformation Plan (ODTP) in terms of the legislation in order to reverse the legacy of apartheid spatial planning, modernise government, improve service delivery and become more customer-centric," De Lille said on Monday.
"During the previous term, we implemented a number of changes, such as adopting a transversal management approach to break down silos and ensure greater collaboration between departments. We changed the methodology of planning and the performance management system and this prepared us for a much bigger project of achieving systemic change, the ODTP, which consolidates all of the changes into one plan."
De Lille said she had campaigned last year on a manifesto that pledged to modernise government as part of the well-run pillar.
She said one of the key changes the ODTP would bring about was a service delivery focus in order to create an even greater parity of services for everyone in the city.
"The area-based service delivery directorate is responsible for transversal management to ensure that all services in all 10 departments in the City are operational, functional and measurable in line with the five strategic pillars within the demarcated geographical areas.
"The ODTP has led to a number of changes as we set out to make our engagement and customer relations techniques the focus point of our service design. These changes include the restructuring of the macrostructure by reducing the number of directorates from 11 to 10, to give effect to the new service delivery model."
De Lille said the deputy mayor would no longer be assigned to a portfolio but would function as a "true deputy" by assisting her in her duties in terms of the Municipal Structures Act. Deputy mayor Ian Neilson was previously responsible for the finance portfolio.
The four area-based mayoral committee members, or "mini-mayors", are:
• Suzette Little, who will be responsible for the North, which includes Atlantis, Durbanville, Melkbos and Milnerton.
• Anda Ntsodo, who will be in charge of the East, including Kuils River, Khayelitsha, Eerste River, Somerset West, Strand and Sir Lowry’s Pass.
• Eddie Andrews, who will cover the South, which includes areas such as Constantia, Noordhoek, Cape Point and Muizenberg.
• Siyabulela Mamkeli, who will be responsible for the Central areas covering Goodwood, Epping, Parow, Bellville, Delft, Manenberg, Gugulethu and Athlone.
The mayoral committee members responsible for portfolios will be:
• Brett Herron — transport and urban development;
• Johan van der Merwe — finance;
• Xanthea Limberg — informal settlements, water and waste services, and energy;
• Stuart Diamond — assets and facilities;
• JP Smith — social services, and safety and security;
• Raelene Arendse — corporate services.
De Lille said all committee members had been appointed as of January 1 2017.
