Western Cape boosts tourism income by R3bn with air-access strategy

The Western Cape’s air-access strategy to create direct links with other countries is beginning to bear fruit.

The provincial economic development and tourism department developed the strategy in partnership with Wesgro, the City of Cape Town and Airports Company SA. Wesgro is the province’s trade and investment promotion agency.

Economic opportunities MEC Alan Winde said on Sunday the air-access team secured six new routes and eight route expansions, bringing more than half a million extra two-way direct seats to Cape Town. Since July, this additional capacity had generated about R3bn more in tourism spend for the province, he said.

Tourism is vital for to its economy, contributing roughly 10% to GDP.

"We know that tourism is our fastest-growing sector, employing over 200,000 people and generating R17bn for our economy each year. We are seeking to add up to 100,000 jobs in this sector," Winde said.

Last week, the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that in every month in June-December 2016 notched up record numbers of international tourists arriving at the Cape Town Airport. Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Janine Myburgh said new direct flights gave given the local tourism industry a big boost.

International passenger numbers rose about 22% in June, 27% in July, 23.6% in August, 26.6% in September, 21.4% in October and 17.2% in November. December had the biggest increase of 29%.