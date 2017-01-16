Thuli Madonsela says she will never run for president

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has ruled out ever running for president, but says a woman should be the next holder of the highest office in the land.

"I am neither qualified nor interested in that job," said Madonsela on Monday during a question and answer session at the Cape Town Press Club. "South Africa deserves a good president as [it] tries to rebuild itself."

Madonsela stepped down as public protector last October at the end of her seven-year term. She has been praised highly for her work leading the chapter 9 institution, prompting some of her supporters to call for her to enter politics, and possibly run for president.

Madonsela said SA was ready for a female president, but "not one who is a proxy ... that would be worse than having a man".

The ANC Women’s League wants outgoing African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over as ANC president at the party’s elective conference in December.

Dlamini-Zuma was once married to President Jacob Zuma. The president said last week that the ANC was "ready for a woman president".

Madonsela said on Monday she had taken up a one-year fellowship at Harvard and would then take up the chair in social justice in Stellenbosch University’s law faculty at the beginning of 2018.