Thuli Madonsela says she will never run for president
Thuli Madonsela, the immediate past public protector, has told journalists that she is neither qualified for nor interested in becoming president
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has ruled out ever running for president, but says a woman should be the next holder of the highest office in the land.
"I am neither qualified nor interested in that job," said Madonsela on Monday during a question and answer session at the Cape Town Press Club. "South Africa deserves a good president as [it] tries to rebuild itself."
Madonsela stepped down as public protector last October at the end of her seven-year term. She has been praised highly for her work leading the chapter 9 institution, prompting some of her supporters to call for her to enter politics, and possibly run for president.
Madonsela said SA was ready for a female president, but "not one who is a proxy ... that would be worse than having a man".
The ANC Women’s League wants outgoing African Union Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to take over as ANC president at the party’s elective conference in December.
Dlamini-Zuma was once married to President Jacob Zuma. The president said last week that the ANC was "ready for a woman president".
Madonsela said on Monday she had taken up a one-year fellowship at Harvard and would then take up the chair in social justice in Stellenbosch University’s law faculty at the beginning of 2018.
