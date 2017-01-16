SA’s rich-poor gap is far worse than feared, says Oxfam inequality report

The total net wealth of just three billionaires in SA is equivalent to that of the bottom 50% of country’s population, according to Oxfam’s inequality report released on Monday.

The country was still one of the most unequal in the world, said OxfamSA economic justice manager Ayabonga Cawe.

Oxfam’s international report on inequality was released ahead of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa leadse SA’s delegation at the meeting.

The report, titled An economy for the 99%, showed that the gap between rich and poor was far greater than feared, the organisation said.

According to Oxfam, in SA the richest 1% of the population has 42% of the total wealth.