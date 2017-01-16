Protection officers get union’s backing

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has thrown its weight behind protection service officers in Parliament who have approached the Labour Court to challenge the legislature’s decision to hire police officers.

The South African Police Services personnel were hired to boost Parliament’s security, including taking steps to remove MPs from the House if instructed to do so.

Protection services staff, some of whom are former police officers, said the manner in which Parliament made the appointments was unfair.

Nehawu is also at odds with Parliament over the payment of performance bonuses.

Nehawu parliamentary branch secretary Temba Gubula said the union supported the effort of the protection officers to get the same working conditions and pay as the parliamentary removal officers.

"Nehawu is entering the situation [to see how to take the matter forward because those are our members]," Gubula said.

"We reject the stance that Parliament has taken on workers who are fighting for a genuine cause.

"If Parliament believes that the process of hiring the

new bouncers was above board, then they should allow the Labour Court to judge on the matter," he said.

In a statement released last week, Parliament said the decision to appoint the support officers was a resolution of the joint rules committee and the presiding officers of Parliament.

"It is an undisputed fact that all stakeholders, including the protection services officials and their union, acknowledge the gap and lack of capacity." In light of that, parliamentary security needed to be enhanced, it said.

Parliament intends to file an answering affidavit to that of the protection service officers before the end of this week.