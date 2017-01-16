News Analysis: Constitution casts a different light on Tshwane mayor’s trip to Taiwan

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa’s statement that the DA is being "disingenuous over the colossal diplomatic gaffe" prompted by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga’s visit to Taiwan is instructive.

In her well-argued, if somewhat sarcastic, piece she reiterates that all reference to the visit by the DA is "dressed in the pious language of job creation and promoting investment".

Molewa says it is "diplomacy 101" for anyone who understands diplomatic relations that they should not confuse trade missions to establish new markets — by nonpolitical staff and the business community — with furthering diplomatic ties.

The minister chairs government’s international co-operation, trade and security cluster and the ANC’s international-relations subcommittee. So she knows a thing or two about SA’s relationship with mainland China and its "renegade province", the island of Taiwan.

SA and the UN do not recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, although about 20 members of the UN, mostly smaller Central American and island nations, have full diplomatic relations with its government in the capital Taipei.

SA maintains only a liaison office in Taipei, as do the Taiwanese in Pretoria. Neither has embassy status.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says the liaison office facilitates people-to-people contact; it has no political mandate and interaction between political office bearers is not allowed.

"It is Dirco’s role to advise all spheres of government to ensure that such engagements advance SA’s foreign policy and national interest and (do) not endanger it. This is irrespective of the sphere of government or political party to which officials belong," Molewa says.

"It is, of course, possible the DA is ignorant of the way in which our country does business and conducts its diplomacy, but the party ignored the advice of the Dirco regarding the visit," Molewa says.

"If one considers that the foreign office is the first port of call of any government entity wanting to undertake official foreign visits, this disregard is remarkable."

Where Dirco and Molewa get it wrong, however, is where Dirco invokes section 84 (2) (h) (i) of the constitution to buttress its argument. This enjoins the president of the republic with the powers and responsibilities to conduct SA’s foreign relations.

"Dirco implements our country’s foreign relations, in consultation with the Presidency and other government departments," it says.

"Cabinet has in the past decided that representatives of government across all three spheres co-ordinate all their foreign engagements with Dirco so as to ensure synergy and maintain a cohesive approach in dealing with any international entity or government."

But a closer look at the relevant section and subsections shows only that the president is responsible for "inter alia, (h) receiving and recognising foreign diplomatic and consular representatives; and (i) appointing ambassadors, plenipotentiaries, and diplomatic and consular representatives".

Oxford, Cambridge and also legal dictionaries describe a plenipotentiary as a person, especially a diplomat, invested with the full power of independent action on behalf of their government, typically in a foreign country. It can be seen that a mayor, especially an opposition party one, is not one of the above.