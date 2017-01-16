National

Lumka Oliphant regrets her foul-mouthed tirade in defence of Dlamini

16 January 2017 - 12:17 PM Staff Writer
Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant. Picture: CHESTER RAMULIFHO
Bathabile Dlamini's spokesperson, Lumka Oliphant. Picture: CHESTER RAMULIFHO

Lumka Oliphant says her expletive-laden rant in defence of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was "unfortunate" and "regrettable"‚ but that she could not leave unchallenged the claims that Dlamini "had addressed SA drunk".

The minister’s spokesperson told Radio 702 on Monday morning that the "malicious" rumours about Dlamini’s alleged drinking habits had been circulating since last year.

Oliphant’s outburst came after a recent report by the Citizen alleging that "the minister reportedly used a microphone stand when standing and sitting down", and quoted observers saying she seemed "unsteady on her feet" at an event in Germiston.

Oliphant took to Facebook, saying that people could "say whatever you want to say on her politics when you do not agree with her"‚ but added‚ "don’t talk shit about her".

Oliphant taunted the media‚ saying: "Anyone of you who wish to use this post for your articles‚ go the fuck ahead! Yes‚ the fuck ahead!

"I have decided to take this alcohol matter to the gutter, where you have taken it."

On Monday‚ Oliphant stressed that Dlamini did not drink alcohol‚ and actually devoted her time to fighting social ills caused by its abuse.

TMG Digital

