Lumka Oliphant regrets her foul-mouthed tirade in defence of Dlamini

Lumka Oliphant says her expletive-laden rant in defence of Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini was "unfortunate" and "regrettable"‚ but that she could not leave unchallenged the claims that Dlamini "had addressed SA drunk".

The minister’s spokesperson told Radio 702 on Monday morning that the "malicious" rumours about Dlamini’s alleged drinking habits had been circulating since last year.

Oliphant’s outburst came after a recent report by the Citizen alleging that "the minister reportedly used a microphone stand when standing and sitting down", and quoted observers saying she seemed "unsteady on her feet" at an event in Germiston.