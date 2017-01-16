Bittersweet victory for Jimmy family as Ford recalls Kuga vehicles
"We have only just won the first leg of the battle with Ford," says Renisha Jimmy, the sister of a motorist who died while trapped in his burning sport utility vehicle. Jimmy made the comments after Ford announced the safety recall of the Kuga model, on Monday.
The recall is a bittersweet victory for the family. "While we have ensured a recall is done‚ we still have a long fight ahead with Ford‚ which is by no means over‚" she said.
"We are determined to expose the truth‚ which is that Ford has hidden the fact that their cars burn because of manufacturing faults."
She said it had been a year filled with heartache‚ mourning and legal battles. Reshall Jimmy died in December 2015 in his Ford Kuga while on holiday in the Wilderness‚ Western Cape.
"But‚ its finally beginning to pay off. As a family we can now finally ensure that no other family suffers the loss that we have. The announcement makes this fight all the more worthwhile."
Jimmy said the family was now even more focused on getting justice for her brother and other Kuga fire victims involved in a planned legal class action.
She said right from the beginning of their battle‚ all the family had wanted was to get Ford to accept responsibility for the loss of their brother.
"We do not want his death to have been in vain."
Ford SA CEO Jeffrey Nemeth said on Monday that the company believed‚ although the investigation was not complete‚ that the Jimmy incident was not an engine fire, which had affected as many as 48 other vehicles.
Sources within the National Consumer Commission said Ford had recently flown two of its Kugas to the UK for an extensive batch of testing to determine what had caused the fires.
Up until now, Ford has insisted that a faulty coolant system was causing the engine to overheat and catch fire.
One of the sources said that the commission had ordered Ford to do the recall last week‚ but that the company’s executives had "pleaded" to be given more time.
"They cited the chaos it would cause if they had to do it last week. The commission said fine but it had to be announced today."
Another source said that Ford had very little time to do the rectifications.
"If these cars carry on burning after the problems have resolved‚ Ford risks having to do a total withdrawal of the car from SA."
The source said that the commission would do its own investigation and, depending on the outcomes, the matter would be referred to the National Consumer Tribunal.
"Depending on that outcome this will go to the national regulator for compulsory specifications and the South African Bureau of Standards."
TMG Digital/The Times
