"We have only just won the first leg of the battle with Ford," says Renisha Jimmy, the sister of a motorist who died while trapped in his burning sport utility vehicle. Jimmy made the comments after Ford announced the safety recall of the Kuga model, on Monday.

The recall is a bittersweet victory for the family. "While we have ensured a recall is done‚ we still have a long fight ahead with Ford‚ which is by no means over‚" she said.

"We are determined to expose the truth‚ which is that Ford has hidden the fact that their cars burn because of manufacturing faults."

She said it had been a year filled with heartache‚ mourning and legal battles. Reshall Jimmy died in December 2015 in his Ford Kuga while on holiday in the Wilderness‚ Western Cape.

"But‚ its finally beginning to pay off. As a family we can now finally ensure that no other family suffers the loss that we have. The announcement makes this fight all the more worthwhile."

Jimmy said the family was now even more focused on getting justice for her brother and other Kuga fire victims involved in a planned legal class action.

She said right from the beginning of their battle‚ all the family had wanted was to get Ford to accept responsibility for the loss of their brother.

"We do not want his death to have been in vain."