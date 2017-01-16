National

Alex students vow to demonstrate until their demands are met

16 January 2017 - 14:45 PM Ntwaagae Seleka
Alexandra township in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Alexandra township in Johannesburg. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Angry students and employees at the Johannesburg Central College in Alexandra have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.

On Monday‚ protesters blockaded streets outside the campus demanding that management address their demands.

They claimed that some students had not received their results and yet were expected to register for this year.

Student representative council (SRC) chairman Makana Masithi accused management of ignoring the plights of Alexandra residents.

"The management gave us no reason why they are moving N4-N6 courses to our Ellis Park campus. How do they expect students to travel to Ellis Park? Students were supposed to have registered last week but they can’t because many have not received their last-year results because of poor management in this campus‚" he said.

Protests have not spoilt private universities’ appetite for expansion

Private institutions have historically accounted for a relatively small proportion of enrolments, but studies show they have been on the rise over ...
National
3 days ago

#FeesMustFall protests expected to mar 2017 academic year

Nzimande blames ANC’s political opposition and business people —‘looking on with glee’ — for the collapse of higher education
National
4 days ago

Congress of South African Students’ (Cosas’s) regional chairwoman in Johannesburg, Thembeni Manana, blamed the lack of resources on management.

Manana said the situation on campus was deteriorating daily and that if things were allowed to continue‚ the campus would shut down completely.

Employees complained about a lack of resources and some lecturers were forced to bring their own cars to teach students. The car engines for mechanical students were old and not functioning and N1-N6 students are forced to use one engine.

They claimed that there was no toilet paper or protective gear‚ the yard was not maintained and windows and doors were broken. They also complained about old furniture‚ as well as a lack of machinery‚ computers‚ safety kits and fire extinguishers.

TMG Digital/Sowetan

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Power cuts to begin in two Free State councils as ...
National
2.
Report on deaths of psychiatric patients postponed
National / Health
3.
Alex students vow to demonstrate until their ...
National
4.
I am worried about who is running SA, says Thuli ...
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.