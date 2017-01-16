Angry students and employees at the Johannesburg Central College in Alexandra have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.

On Monday‚ protesters blockaded streets outside the campus demanding that management address their demands.

They claimed that some students had not received their results and yet were expected to register for this year.

Student representative council (SRC) chairman Makana Masithi accused management of ignoring the plights of Alexandra residents.

"The management gave us no reason why they are moving N4-N6 courses to our Ellis Park campus. How do they expect students to travel to Ellis Park? Students were supposed to have registered last week but they can’t because many have not received their last-year results because of poor management in this campus‚" he said.