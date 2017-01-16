Alex students vow to demonstrate until their demands are met
Angry students and employees at the Johannesburg Central College in Alexandra have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met.
On Monday‚ protesters blockaded streets outside the campus demanding that management address their demands.
They claimed that some students had not received their results and yet were expected to register for this year.
Student representative council (SRC) chairman Makana Masithi accused management of ignoring the plights of Alexandra residents.
"The management gave us no reason why they are moving N4-N6 courses to our Ellis Park campus. How do they expect students to travel to Ellis Park? Students were supposed to have registered last week but they can’t because many have not received their last-year results because of poor management in this campus‚" he said.
Congress of South African Students’ (Cosas’s) regional chairwoman in Johannesburg, Thembeni Manana, blamed the lack of resources on management.
Manana said the situation on campus was deteriorating daily and that if things were allowed to continue‚ the campus would shut down completely.
Employees complained about a lack of resources and some lecturers were forced to bring their own cars to teach students. The car engines for mechanical students were old and not functioning and N1-N6 students are forced to use one engine.
They claimed that there was no toilet paper or protective gear‚ the yard was not maintained and windows and doors were broken. They also complained about old furniture‚ as well as a lack of machinery‚ computers‚ safety kits and fire extinguishers.
TMG Digital/Sowetan
