Top terror bomber bust on his way to SA

15 January 2017 - 11:27 AM Staff Writer
Saad Kindeel, the Iraqi ambassador to South Africa. Picture : THE TIMES/MOELETSI MABE
A bomb maker working for the Islamic State terrorist group was arrested at a Turkish airport last month as he was about to board a flight to Johannesburg‚ the Sunday Times reported.

The suspect‚ an Iraqi named Abu Osama‚ was allegedly planning an attack in South Africa‚ it said.

"Our intelligence officials believe Abu wasn’t coming to South Africa to recruit for IS‚ but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked‚" Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel told the Sunday Times.

Osama’s arrest took place shortly after immigration officials at OR Tambo flagged another suspected terrorist entering South Africa from Turkey. He was originally from the US.

The two incidents have sparked concern that South Africa might be facing an increased risk of terror attacks‚ specifically on US-based businesses and buildings.

