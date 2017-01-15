"Our intelligence officials believe Abu wasn’t coming to South Africa to recruit for IS‚ but to identify a specific target that would later be attacked‚" Iraqi ambassador Saad Kindeel told the Sunday Times.

Osama’s arrest took place shortly after immigration officials at OR Tambo flagged another suspected terrorist entering South Africa from Turkey. He was originally from the US.

The two incidents have sparked concern that South Africa might be facing an increased risk of terror attacks‚ specifically on US-based businesses and buildings.

TMG Digital/Sunday Times