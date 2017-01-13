Union criticises Gordhan for ‘relentless attacks’ on SARS commissioner
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has been sharply criticised by some staff at SARS for launching "relentless attacks" on its commissioner‚ Tom Moyane. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) issued a statement on Friday suggesting there was an orchestrated campaign to discredit Moyane.
The union also rapped the minister over the knuckles for what it called a recent "stunt" in which he suggested that a SARS employee be disciplined for having a different opinion to him about ratings agencies and "monopoly capital".
Gordhan said in a recent reply to a parliamentary question that he did not believe a SARS manager‚ Luther Lebelo‚ should have written a letter to Business Day attacking the rating agencies. SARS told Gordhan that no disciplinary action would be taken against Lebelo because he had written the letter in his personal capacity.
The union’s comments are the latest exchange in a marathon tit-for-tat wrangle between SARS‚ under the leadership of Moyane‚ with Gordhan‚ who was a former SARS commissioner.
"It is our call that Minister Gordhan must desist his appetite of being a ‘media sweetheart’ with unjustified attacks on SARS leadership as these actions are not in the interest of the country that he claims to love or put first‚ because these actions have the potential to derail the mandate of SARS, which is to collect all revenue due to the state, and ensuring tax compliance‚" Nehawu said.
The union said SARS had done well under Moyane’s leadership.
TMG Digital
