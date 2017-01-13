The union’s comments are the latest exchange in a marathon tit-for-tat wrangle between SARS‚ under the leadership of Moyane‚ with Gordhan‚ who was a former SARS commissioner.

"It is our call that Minister Gordhan must desist his appetite of being a ‘media sweetheart’ with unjustified attacks on SARS leadership as these actions are not in the interest of the country that he claims to love or put first‚ because these actions have the potential to derail the mandate of SARS, which is to collect all revenue due to the state, and ensuring tax compliance‚" Nehawu said.

The union said SARS had done well under Moyane’s leadership.

TMG Digital