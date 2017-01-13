National

Union criticises Gordhan for ‘relentless attacks’ on SARS commissioner

13 January 2017 - 18:22 PM Staff Writer
South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
South African Revenue Service Commissioner Tom Moyane and Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has been sharply criticised by some staff at SARS for launching "relentless attacks" on its commissioner‚ Tom Moyane. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) issued a statement on Friday suggesting there was an orchestrated campaign to discredit Moyane.

Leave SARS alone, PPF tells Pravin Gordhan

Mzwanele Manyi’s Progressive Professionals Forum condemns the finance minister’s criticism of Luther Lebelo and his ‘continuous attack’ on ...
National
4 days ago

The union also rapped the minister over the knuckles for what it called a recent "stunt" in which he suggested that a SARS employee be disciplined for having a different opinion to him about ratings agencies and "monopoly capital".

Gordhan said in a recent reply to a parliamentary question that he did not believe a SARS manager‚ Luther Lebelo‚ should have written a letter to Business Day attacking the rating agencies. SARS told Gordhan that no disciplinary action would be taken against Lebelo because he had written the letter in his personal capacity.

SARS’s Luther Lebelo should not have attacked rating agencies, says Gordhan

The finance minister was replying in Parliament to questions about a letter Lebelo wrote to Business Day
National
7 days ago

The union’s comments are the latest exchange in a marathon tit-for-tat wrangle between SARS‚ under the leadership of Moyane‚ with Gordhan‚ who was a former SARS commissioner.

"It is our call that Minister Gordhan must desist his appetite of being a ‘media sweetheart’ with unjustified attacks on SARS leadership as these actions are not in the interest of the country that he claims to love or put first‚ because these actions have the potential to derail the mandate of SARS, which is to collect all revenue due to the state, and ensuring tax compliance‚" Nehawu said.

The union said SARS had done well under Moyane’s leadership.

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Former SABC chairwoman decries ‘gross political ...
National / Media
2.
Union criticises Gordhan for ‘relentless attacks’ ...
National
3.
Joburg mayor vows to arrest corrupt officials, ...
National
4.
Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation at WEF in Davos ...
National

Related Articles

Gordhan: Moyane’s SARS not reliable
National

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.