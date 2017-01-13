National

Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation at WEF in Davos next week

13 January 2017 - 16:24 PM Staff Writer
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will lead SA’s delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF) starting in Davos next week, the presidency announced on Friday. The annual meeting, which starts on Tuesday, will be attended by more than 2,700 leaders from the public and private sector under the theme "Responsive and Responsible Leadership".

"WEF Davos 2017 takes place in a challenging global environment for both governments and business in which global events in 2016 have highlighted that the more complex a system, the greater a community’s concern about its future," the presidency said. "SA will once again use the opportunity to market the country as being open for business and partnerships for development in various sessions and interactions with global business."

It said "team SA" included ministers, a large business delegation and representatives of labour, "taking forward the spirit of co-operation to promote inclusive growth".

From the government, Ramaphosa would be accompanied by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan; Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel; Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, tourism and environmental affairs Sihle Zikalala.

SA will host the WEF Africa in Durban in May this year.

