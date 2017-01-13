The Congress of the People (COPE) on Friday said it "is in full support" of the call by the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) for a probe "into the lack of transformation and chronic corruption at the SAA".

COPE spokesman Dennis Bloem said the opposition party is "very excited that the call for investigation comes from a strong ally of the SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni". "We believe such an investigation is long overdue‚" he said. "The ANCWL always came out in her defence but this time it has made an important call to help root out corruption within the SAA."

"COPE … believes that to conduct proper investigations‚ Myeni must be suspended or placed on special leave throughout the duration of the investigations and we hope that the ANCWL will also support such demands," Bloem said.

On Thursday‚ BusinessLIVE reported that the league called for an investigation into alleged internal and external forces at SAA that are purpotedly seeking to derail transformation at the airline.