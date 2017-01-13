National

Nkandla disciplinary hearings to start soon

13 January 2017 - 13:59 PM Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma's residence in Nkandla. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD
President Jacob Zuma's residence in Nkandla. Picture: SOWETAN/SUNDAY WORLD

The disciplinary hearings for 11 public works officials alleged to be implicated in overspending on President Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla home is expected to start at the end of this month.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) said parties had started to exchanging documents.

The PSA is representing the officials at the disciplinary hearings, which began more than a year-and-a-half ago.

The hearings were postponed after media houses applied to the high court for access to proceedings.

"There was a media application … to try to gain access to the hearing. They were successful so the Department [of Public Works] now decided we should go ahead with the hearings," PSA KwaZulu-Natal manager Claude Naicker said.

Times Media Group, Media24 and the Mail & Guardian have been granted access.

An official date for the hearings had not been set yet but Naicker said parties had agreed that once the hearings started, they would sit until the hearings were complete.

The officials are facing charges relating to maladministration, misconduct and violating departmental procedures.

In September last year, Zuma paid back R7.8m for the upgrades to his home by securing a loan through VBS Mutual Bank.

The Treasury calculated that Zuma should pay 87.9% of the cost of five items deemed non-security by former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in her 2014 report entitled, Secure in Comfort, on the R246m worth of renovations at Zuma’s homestead at Nkandla.

The five non-security items are the visitors’ centre, the amphitheatre, the cattle kraal, the chicken run and the swimming pool.

