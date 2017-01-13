SABC TURMOIL
Muthambi extends James Aguma’s acting CEO post
Hearings are under way into the crisis-hit public broadcaster, which has not had a permanent CEO since 2015
The SABC has clarified that acting CEO James Aguma will remain in charge of the broadcaster for another three months after Communications Minister Faith Muthambi extended the delegation of authority.
This comes as the ad hoc committee looking into the mess at the SABC will continue its work on Friday and will hear testimony from former SABC chairs Zandile Tshabalala and Ben Ngubane.
Acting chief financial officer Audrey Raphela will also continue in the position for the next three months, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said.
The troubled broadcaster expected to finalise the appointment of a permanent CEO and chief operating officer once a new board is in place, he said.
The SABC, which does not have a board following the resignation of all the independent members in 2016, has not had a permanent CEO since the abrupt departure of Frans Matlala in November 2015.
Matlala was allegedly axed after co-operating with the Treasury in an investigation into controversial former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s procurement of a multimillion-rand studio that was constructed without having been put out to tender.
The SABC has had 11 CEOs since 2009. These include executives appointed in an acting capacity, with Aguma being the latest. Aguma is the permanent SABC chief financial officer.
Disciplinary proceedings will continue against ceo Bongani Maseko, who remains in his post
Kganyago said: "The SABC does not have a permanent group CEO, hence Mr Aguma is acting in this position. Ms Raphela is, therefore, acting in Mr Aguma’s substantive position as CFO [chief financial officer].
"It must be noted that Mr Aguma is employed as a chief financial officer and his contract of employment will end in 2020. Ms Raphela is employed as general manager: financial and management reporting and her contract of employment will end in 2021. It must also be noted the SABC has a duly delegated executive management in the position of acting CEO, acting chief financial officer and acting chief operating officer."
Bessie Tungwana, previously head of corporate affairs, is acting chief operating officer.
Parliament will also begin discussing the names of potential members of the SABC’s interim board.
