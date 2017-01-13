Muthambi extends James Aguma’s acting CEO post

The SABC has clarified that acting CEO James Aguma will remain in charge of the broadcaster for another three months after Communications Minister Faith Muthambi extended the delegation of authority.

This comes as the ad hoc committee looking into the mess at the SABC will continue its work on Friday and will hear testimony from former SABC chairs Zandile Tshabalala and Ben Ngubane.

Acting chief financial officer Audrey Raphela will also continue in the position for the next three months, SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago said.

The troubled broadcaster expected to finalise the appointment of a permanent CEO and chief operating officer once a new board is in place, he said.