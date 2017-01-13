JSC yet to fill vacant top court position

The JSC will conduct interviews to fill Justice Van der Westhuizen’s position. The president has discretion to appoint a deputy chief justice.

The JSC on Thursday invited nominations to fill the vacancy.

In October 2016, Supreme Court of Appeal Justice Ronnie Bosielo’s withdrawal from his JSC interview shattered the entire interview process.

This was because the JSC was constitutionally required to give at least four names to President Jacob Zuma, from which he would make an appointment. There were four candidates, including Justice Bosielo, who were to be interviewed.

However, his withdrawal meant the JSC could not process the other interviews.

The other candidates who were to be interviewed at the time were Steven Majiedt and Malcolm Wallis, and Gauteng High Court Judge Jody Kollapen.

Bosielo withdrew because he was linked to a black economic empowerment deal with Northam Platinum involving his home village in the North West.

During his interview‚ before he withdrew his candidacy‚ Bosielo said his involvement in the deal was only to benefit his community and that he had not personally benefited.

However, it was alleged he had benefited from the deal.

He did concede during his interview that his wife was a director in a company which stood to benefit from the deal.

Bosielo agreed that the JSC was not the correct forum at which to clear his name‚ and withdrew from the race.

Zuma appointed Justice Bess Nkabinde, one of the three women on the bench and the most senior justice on the bench, as acting deputy chief justice after Moseneke hung up his robe in May 2015.

The Constitution states that it is up to the president to appoint the chief justice and the deputy chief justice.