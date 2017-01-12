Constitutional Court and other judicial vacancies yet to be filled

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) is re-advertising a vacant position on the Constitutional Court after the interview process was brought to halt last year when one of the candidates withdrew.

The position became vacant a year ago when Justice Johann van der Westhuizen retired. On Thursday the JSC announced that it was inviting nominations to fill the vacancy.

In October, Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) Justice Ronnie Bosielo’s withdrawal scuppered the interview process because the JSC is constitutionally required to give at least four names to President Jacob Zuma, from which list he will make his choice. There were only four candidates to be interviewed.

The other Constitutional Court candidates to be interviewed at the time were Steven Majiedt and Malcolm Wallis, and Gauteng High Court judge Jody Kollapen.

The JSC has decided to fill only one vacancy, despite there being two vacancies in the Constitutional Court. The other position arose when Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke retired in May last year. Zuma appointed Justice Bess Nkabinde as acting deputy chief justice following Moseneke’s retirement.

The JSC announced it would also be accepting nominations for vacancies in the Eastern Cape High Court in Mthatha, the Electoral Court, and for two vacancies in the Labour Court.

There are also vacancies for a judge president in the Mpumalanga division of the high court, a deputy judge president in the North West division of the high court, and a judge president and deputy judge president in the Northern Cape division of the high court.

All nominations have to be submitted to the JSC by February 3. Interviews will take place during the week April 3 to 7 at the Chief Justice’s office in Midrand, Johannesburg.

