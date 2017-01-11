UN aims to plug holes in data collection at global forum in Cape Town

Progress in data collection had been made over the past 15 years worldwide to address the Millennium Development Goals, the UN’s time-bound targets to cut poverty. But data gaps might hamper the 2030 Sustainable Development Goal targets.

Worldwide as many as one in four births of children under five had gone unrecorded while some countries have difficulty in providing adequate data on poverty levels.

The January 15-18 forum will see more than 1,000 data scientists from the private sector and academia, and civil society groups from more than 100 countries, gather at the Cape Town Convention Centre.

The forum will build consensus on policies and principles for data. It will also feature presentations and data laboratories focusing on solutions such as the use of phone call records to gather better data on migration and refugees.

Delegates will discuss the use of cellphones and internet-based interviews to improve the accuracy and cost-effectiveness of gathering data.

SA’s statistician-general Pali Lehohla said the forum was an outcome of recommendations at a UN general assembly in 2016. Lehohla was part of a 25-member panel appointed to define the data revolution.

Lehohla said measurement was linked to development goals. "Not measurement for the sake of measurement, but measurement to know whether or not we are making progress in the world. That is a fairly complex thing in the world of technological development, finance and governance," he said.

A global action plan that covers six areas, including how to strengthen statistical systems and disseminate data better, will be a key outcome of the forum.

Lehohla said SA played a leading role in assisting other countries in Africa to improve data collection and analysis.

These included Namibia — which needed help to improve its labour force survey — Lesotho, Tanzania and Kenya. "If our neighbours don’t have good data systems, how can we trade with them, how can we trust what they do?" Lehohla asked.