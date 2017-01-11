National

Pravin Gordhan mum on FIC’s handling of Gupta investigation

11 January 2017 - 15:27 PM Linda Ensor
Pravin Gordhan. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says he is unable to publicly disclose whether the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) has referred information on the suspicious banking transactions undertaken by Gupta-owned companies to the police or any other entity for further investigation.

The minister said the FIC was not permitted by law to provide him with such information.

The suspicious and unusual transactions prompted SA’s four major banks to terminate their banking relationships with the Gupta-linked companies.

The Gupta brothers subsequently exerted pressure on Gordhan to intervene with the banks on their behalf. Gordhan has approached the High Court in Pretoria for a declaratory order stipulating that he has no authority to do so.

In a written reply to a question by the DA’s David Maynier as to whether the transactions in question had been referred to other entities for investigation, Gordhan said: "It is not possible for me to disclose this information, as the FIC is not able by law to provide such information to the minister of finance."

Gordhan’s reply was seen by BDlive on Wednesday.

The minister added: "Provisions in the FIC Act place strict limitations on the public disclosure of details concerning information reported to the FIC and its activities concerning such information, which prevents it from acknowledging whether it has, or has not, provided information to an investigating agency or any other competent authority."

Gordhan said the FIC’s mandate required it to work in collaboration with competent authorities and agencies in any given investigation but not to disclose this publicly as this could potentially have a negative effect on or undermine the investigation.

"It would therefore be irresponsible for the FIC to comment in public on operational matters in which it may be involved," Gordhan said.

He said a suspicious transaction report did not necessarily lead to the FIC reporting it for investigation. "The FIC may evaluate patterns found across multiple reports made to it before it makes a referral to the law enforcement and other competent authorities for their investigation," the minister explained.

