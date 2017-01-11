TRANSFORMATION MANDATE
Legal council quotas are final, says policy forum
The Association for Afrikaans lobby group has labelled the proposed quotas illegal
The National Forum on the Legal Profession, tasked with making the legal profession more accessible, says it will not budge from its recommended race and gender quotas in the Legal Practice Council (LPC).
According to the Legal Practice Act of 2014, the LPC has, among others, the power to regulate legal practitioners, "as well as determine appropriate standards for the professional practice and ethical conduct of all legal practitioners and all candidate legal practitioners".
The LPC will be made up of 24 members.
Of the 16 elected members in the council, the forum wants four black female attorneys, three black male attorneys, one white female attorney, two white male attorneys, two black female advocates, two black male advocates, one white female advocate and one white male advocate.
Of the additional designated members, two will represent the Black Lawyers Association, two will represent the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and one each will represent the Cape Law Society, the Law Society of the Free State, the Law Society of the Northern Provinces and the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society.
The forum was set up by the Department of Justice to guide policy surrounding the LPC.
Lobby group the Association for Afrikaans has labelled the proposed quotas, which will be sent to Justice Minister Michael Masutha next month, illegal.
The point is, transformation should take place, but it should take place in a natural way. It should not be forced. ... Quotas have been declared illegal in any case by the courts, so I do not know why they insist on continuingTiaan van Dyk
Association for Afrikaans
Association spokesman Tiaan van Dyk said the transformation mandate should not be thrust upon voting members in the council, as this was akin to prescribing which advocates and attorneys the council should vote for.
"The point is, transformation should take place, but it should take place in a natural way. It should not be forced.
"Quotas have been declared illegal in any case by the courts, so I do not know why they insist on continuing," Van Dyk said.
Asked if the association would consider legal action to prevent the adoption of the forum’s recommendation by the minister, Van Dyk said it would wait for the minister’s response and decide accordingly.
Black Lawyers Association president Lutendo Sigogo said the National Forum on the Legal Profession, of which the Black Lawyers Association is a member, had no intention of budging from the quotas it would recommend to the minister.
"The Legal Practice Act section 2 indicates that the LPC should comprise and reflect the demographics of the country. That means it must take into account race and gender demographics," said Sigogo.
"Our stance on 70-30 in favour of blacks and 50-50 on gender is actually a compromise," said Sigogo.
Justice spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga did not respond to questions from Business Day in time for publication.
