Legal council quotas are final, says policy forum

The National Forum on the Legal Profession, tasked with making the legal profession more accessible, says it will not budge from its recommended race and gender quotas in the Legal Practice Council (LPC).

According to the Legal Practice Act of 2014, the LPC has, among others, the power to regulate legal practitioners, "as well as determine appropriate standards for the professional practice and ethical conduct of all legal practitioners and all candidate legal practitioners".

The LPC will be made up of 24 members.

Of the 16 elected members in the council, the forum wants four black female attorneys, three black male attorneys, one white female attorney, two white male attorneys, two black female advocates, two black male advocates, one white female advocate and one white male advocate.

Of the additional designated members, two will represent the Black Lawyers Association, two will represent the National Association of Democratic Lawyers and one each will represent the Cape Law Society, the Law Society of the Free State, the Law Society of the Northern Provinces and the KwaZulu-Natal Law Society.

The forum was set up by the Department of Justice to guide policy surrounding the LPC.

Lobby group the Association for Afrikaans has labelled the proposed quotas, which will be sent to Justice Minister Michael Masutha next month, illegal.