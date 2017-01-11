National

Judge urges police and Ford to co-operate on death of man in Kuga

11 January 2017 - 16:33 PM Graeme Hosken
Picture: FORD
Picture: FORD

A Cape Town judge has chided police who were accused of trying to stop Ford accessing evidence in an inquest docket.

In granting a postponement to February 9, Judge ET Steyn told police on Wednesday that their behaviour "did not look good" in a case of such high public interest.

Steyn was presiding in the Cape Town High Court on an urgent application by the vehicle manufacturer for access to the inquest docket on the death of Johannesburg motorist Reshall Jimmy.

Jimmy burnt to death in his Ford Kuga in December 2015 while on holiday in the Wilderness‚ in the Western Cape.

Since his death, at least 44 Kugas have burst into flames on roads across SA. Nine of these fires have been since the beginning of the year.

Jimmy’s family‚ through evidence gathered by their forensic investigators‚ said the fire started from an electrical fault on the front passenger side of his vehicle.

Police and forensic investigators at Jimmy’s insurance company came to the same conclusion. However, Ford said the fire started at the rear of his car.

Ford wants access to all the evidence police and their investigators gathered, including videos of Jimmy’s burning car.

The judge told police counsel Stanley O’Brien it did not look good for the police "not to co-operate".

"It does not look good when the police appear to be dragging their feet. I recommend that there is cooperation [between the parties] and that an interim solution‚ which will lead to a final solution‚ is found to this public interest matter."

O’Brien said it was accepted the police would eventually have to produce the documents‚ but the investigation was still unfortunately going on.

Ford’s counsel‚ Claudio Bollo‚ said outside court they had brought the matter as an urgent application‚ "because every day people are accusing our clients of things".

"All we are seeking are the necessary documents to help us establish the cause of the fires. We need and want to get to the bottom of this."

The postponement was granted to give lawyers for the police an opportunity to file opposing papers. They have until January 23 to file their papers.

