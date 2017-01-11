Freedom at last for PAC prisoner jailed for killing traffic cop in bank robbery

Former Pan Africanist Congress prisoner Kenny Motsamai has been released after 28 years in prison.

Motsamai was arrested in 1989 for the murder in a bank robbery sanctioned by the PAC.

Motsamai has been in prison since his conviction in 1989 for murdering a white traffic officer in Rustenburg during an Azanian People’s Liberation Army-sanctioned bank robbery in 1989 and handed two life sentences. He was 26, and had just returned from military training in Ethiopia. Apla was the PAC’s military wing.

Wife Mantombi’s face lit up as she spoke about her husband‚ and said she remained his wife while he was behind bars because of her love for him.

During his day parole – with his whereabouts monitored by an offender-tracking device — Kenny spent his days with her and played with his six-year-old grandson "because he wasn’t a father to his daughter‚ Busi", she said.

Mantombi was in Tanzania at an Apla camp and pregnant with Busi when she learned of her husband’s arrest in 1989.

Daughter Busisiwe Magagula said: "He was fighting for a fair world. They killed a police officer at the time‚ but my father claimed he was involved in a robbery."

