Criminals targeting new schools warned their days are numbered

Gauteng premier David Makhura has warned criminals targeting new schools that their days are numbered.

He was addressing residents of Soweto’s Braamfischerville during the opening of the multimillion state-of-the-art R83m Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School.

"I declare war against criminals and also declare war on the destruction of our properties. Why are we allowing them (criminals) to destroy the future of this country? It is an organised syndicate that target our schools."

Makhura promised that more than 40‚000 pupils waiting to be placed in schools would be in classrooms soon.

"All those 40‚000 learners who are not placed will be placed. Parents prefer a particular school of their choice for their children. We want to work with parents‚ teachers’ organisations‚ SGBs (school governing bodies) to place those pupils‚" he said.

Nomzamo (Winnie) Madikizela-Mandela could not attend the event, but it was said she would visit the school soon.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi promised residents that he would next month open another school in the area, the Nkone Maropeng Primary School.

"We are going to build another school in Braamfischerville. We have listened to our community when they asked for schools. Gone are days where learners of Braamfischerville will have to wake up early‚ wait for buses to be taken to school in Dobsonville. Those days are over‚ now our children will have to walk to school which is closer to them‚" he said.

Lesufi promised to build new eight schools for pupils with disabilities.

"We are going to open these kind of schools every month until the end of 2017. This school accommodates 1‚300 learners and the new schools will also accommodate 1‚300 learners. This will ease the backlog of learners waiting for space‚" he said.

Infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the school had 33 smart classrooms‚ two smart science laboratories‚ two smart multipurpose rooms‚ computer laboratory‚ IT control room‚ library‚ nutrition centre‚ sport facilities and two reservoirs.

