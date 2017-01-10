Slow jobs-for-sex report angers union

The National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in the Eastern Cape is mulling court action to compel the legislature’s speaker Noxolo Kiviet to release the "jobs-for-sex" probe report.

Nehawu has put pressure on the provincial government to release the report, which looks into claims that managers at the legislature and various departments have offered jobs or promotions to subordinates in exchange for sex.

Managers at the Bhisho local municipality, who were implicated in the report, tried unsuccessfully to have the courts block the release of the report. However, the office of Premier Phumulo Masualle has still kept the report under wraps.

The union was at its wits’ end over the secrecy with which the report was being handled, Nehawu Eastern Cape secretary Miki Jaceni said.

He insisted that the report was ready to be made public. "We are operating in a very open legal framework. We can mobilise workers and approach the courts. It has come to a point where members are frustrated, because the report is ready," Jaceni said.