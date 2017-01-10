NEHAWU CONSIDERS COURT CHALLENGE
Slow jobs-for-sex report angers union
Nehawu considers court action to force the Eastern Cape provincial government to release the jobs-for-sex report
The National Health, Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in the Eastern Cape is mulling court action to compel the legislature’s speaker Noxolo Kiviet to release the "jobs-for-sex" probe report.
Nehawu has put pressure on the provincial government to release the report, which looks into claims that managers at the legislature and various departments have offered jobs or promotions to subordinates in exchange for sex.
Managers at the Bhisho local municipality, who were implicated in the report, tried unsuccessfully to have the courts block the release of the report. However, the office of Premier Phumulo Masualle has still kept the report under wraps.
The union was at its wits’ end over the secrecy with which the report was being handled, Nehawu Eastern Cape secretary Miki Jaceni said.
He insisted that the report was ready to be made public. "We are operating in a very open legal framework. We can mobilise workers and approach the courts. It has come to a point where members are frustrated, because the report is ready," Jaceni said.
The union had not heard from the premier’s office about a date for the release of the report, Jaceni said.
The jobs-for-sex scourge has been known to pervade other sectors of the public service including magistrate’s courts.
"We have utilised our internal structures in the legislature and local government department. We have not been given a response as yet. We were told that the report is ready and the speaker has not been given an instruction to release it," he said.
Spokeswoman for the premier Mandisa Titi said the premier had said what needed to be said regarding the release of the report at a previous briefing. "Last year, the premier held a briefing where he handled this matter in depth. The briefing was to talk about the report and to put the matter to rest for good," she said.
In a statement last week, the Eastern Cape government said: "Premier Masualle is appealing for space for the investigative processes he commissioned to be allowed to conclude without interference and hindrance, and for all to resist the temptation to pre-empt their outcomes," the statement read.
Please login or register to comment.