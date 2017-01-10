Expiry of SABC CEO's contract to worsen crisis

Parliament will this month begin discussing names of potential members of the SABC’s interim board following the resignation of all the independent board members late last year.

The crisis at the public broadcaster has been compounded by the fact that contracts for two of its most senior executives are due to expire at the end of this month.

The SABC has no board after the resignation last month of the last board member, chairman Mbulaheni Maguvhe. It is understood the contracts of acting CEO James Aguma and acting chief financial officer Audrey Raphela are due to expire at the end of January, which will leave the SABC rudderless.

The SABC board plays a leading role in concurrence with the communications minister and the president, in the appointment of executives. Without a board no such appointments can be made.