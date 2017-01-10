National

NGOs criticise ‘secretive’ nuclear move in court

10 January 2017 - 14:19 PM Linda Ensor
Minister of Energy Tina Joemat-Pettersson. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Two anti-nuclear nongovernmental organisations that are legally contesting Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s nuclear plans, have criticised the "secretive, unlawful" manner in which the responsibility for the government’s nuclear programme was shifted to Eskom.

Eskom released its request for information for the procurement of 9,600MW of nuclear plants late in December even though the draft integrated resource plan released by the Department of Energy last month envisages the need for new nuclear energy to come on stream only by 2037.

Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (Safcei) make this submission in supplementary affidavits filed in their legal action contesting the minister’s nuclear decisions.

They argue the Cabinet’s decision to make Eskom the procurer of the new nuclear generation capacity followed "the same secretive, unlawful process as the previous nuclear-related decision making".

They say Joemat-Pettersson took the decision on the basis of "irrelevant considerations" or failed to consider relevant ones, and without any regard to the required input from the public.

"Once again the energy minister is acting in bad faith, taking decisions without any public input, while at the same time, engaging in public hearings about the electricity choices for the country. What value is given to public input if the decision has already been made before the public process is complete?" Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg representative, Makoma Lekalakala, said.

He was referring to the release for public comment of the draft integrated energy plan and the draft integrated resource plan (IRP).

"The energy minister has based her decision on outdated government plans: her new nuclear section 34 determination (transferring responsibility for nuclear procurement to Eskom) was based on an IRP from 2010.

"A new IRP is currently going through a process of public participation, and this proposed replacement IRP as well as the submitted public reservations, input, questions, and objections have been completely ignored," Lekalakala said.

The two organisations also note in a media statement on Tuesday that Joemat-Pettersson had ignored the advice of her own advisers, who found that "a least-cost IRP model, free of any artificial constraints and before any policy adjustments, does not include any new nuclear power generators. The optimal least-cost mix is one of solar PV, wind and flexible power generators (with relatively low utilisation)."

The ministerial advisers’ report was made public at the IRP public hearings in December 2016, at the same time as the court case was heard.

"The secretive manner in which the minister is making nuclear decisions further undermines open government. SA is a democracy until it comes to nuclear energy, and then it becomes an autocracy," Safcei spokesperson Liz McDaid said.

"It seems the people have no say, and legal requirements are ignored or bent to ensure nuclear gets the go-ahead.

"We are now reliant on expensive complex court processes to force government to consult the people who will be most affected, especially the poor and vulnerable who will not be able to afford increasing electricity prices."

The court case, which was first heard on December 13, is set down for a hearing in the Western Cape High Court for February 22-24.

