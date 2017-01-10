NGOs criticise ‘secretive’ nuclear move in court

Two anti-nuclear nongovernmental organisations that are legally contesting Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson’s nuclear plans, have criticised the "secretive, unlawful" manner in which the responsibility for the government’s nuclear programme was shifted to Eskom.

Eskom released its request for information for the procurement of 9,600MW of nuclear plants late in December even though the draft integrated resource plan released by the Department of Energy last month envisages the need for new nuclear energy to come on stream only by 2037.

Earthlife Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (Safcei) make this submission in supplementary affidavits filed in their legal action contesting the minister’s nuclear decisions.

They argue the Cabinet’s decision to make Eskom the procurer of the new nuclear generation capacity followed "the same secretive, unlawful process as the previous nuclear-related decision making".

They say Joemat-Pettersson took the decision on the basis of "irrelevant considerations" or failed to consider relevant ones, and without any regard to the required input from the public.

"Once again the energy minister is acting in bad faith, taking decisions without any public input, while at the same time, engaging in public hearings about the electricity choices for the country. What value is given to public input if the decision has already been made before the public process is complete?" Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg representative, Makoma Lekalakala, said.

He was referring to the release for public comment of the draft integrated energy plan and the draft integrated resource plan (IRP).