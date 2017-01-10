AfriForum says the unstable economies of some rural towns are at risk of being further impoverished because of a High Court ruling allowing Eskom to cut their power supply.

"Municipalities will generate less income because businesses will privatise their power supply or move to metropolises. At the end of the day‚ the man on the street‚ not the businesses‚ (is) thrown to the wolves‚" AfriBusiness spokesperson Stefan Pieterse said on Tuesday.

The High Court in Pretoria last week dismissed with costs AfriForum’s application to prevent Eskom from cutting off municipalities’ power supply.

But the utility agreed in court to delay until January 16 the blackouts planned for seven Free State and three North West municipalities that owe about R700m‚ to give them time to pay their arrears.

Its original plan was to halt power in the municipalities in question from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7.30pm‚ Monday to Friday; and from 8.30am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm on weekends.

The court ruling was welcomed at the time by acting Eskom CE Matshela Koko‚ who said: "We didn’t take this path lightly as a company‚ we agonised on this matter endlessly."

AfriForum’s head of local government and environmental affairs‚ Marcus Pawson, said: "Eskom can in no way boast about the court order that was ruled in its favour.

"SA is in an economic stranglehold where the only solution now lies in the hands of politicians regarding many communities’ culture of nonpayment‚ the poor administration of municipalities‚ corruption levels within every government sphere and the debt levels of state entities.

"Power interruptions will undermine the viability of small- and medium-sized businesses and will hinder economic growth. This has the potential to economically destroy SA’s rural towns and eliminate the prosperity of people in these areas."

AfriForum also said it would "apply to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) in order to revoke the electricity supply licences of the involved municipalities that do not comply with licence requirements".

TMG Digital