National

Mantashe blames Cosatu for ‘spoiling the water’ in ANC succession battle

09 January 2017 - 10:29 AM Staff Writer
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: PUXLEY MAKGATHO

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliates are to blame for "spoiling the water" by jumping the gun on the succession battle in the ANC, said ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe.

And while describing as "ill-timed"‚ the ANC Women’s League’s (ANCWL) pronouncement on Saturday that it would back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president, Mantashe said it was merely an angry reaction to structures outside the party announcing their preferred candidates.

The ANCWL’s announcement was made on the eve of the ANC’s 105th birthday celebration at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It described Dlamini-Zuma as "an embodiment of leadership as espoused by ‘Through the Eye of the Needle’ "‚ a key ANC strategy and tactics document.

In November‚ Cosatu’s central executive committee announced that it was backing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over at the ANC.

This, an a number of its affiliates’ pronouncements of their support for Ramaphosa had triggered a lot of anger within the ANC‚ Mantashe told Radio 702 on Monday morning.

"When people do things that are out of order‚ they create a floodgate," he said.

"And I think that the ANCWL is one such reaction — that there are others that are allowed to pronounce and not us.

"And it’s actually an ill-timed reaction, but it is a reaction to structures that are outside of the ANC‚ making their pronouncement‚ spoiling the water in the ANC‚ and that is what we are seeing.

"But‚ I think it is more important for us to respect each other; one as allies and then as structures.

"With Cosatu and it affiliates having pronounced‚ we are going to have to actually battle to suppress provinces, to say: ‘Please‚ hold on‚ and let’s engage on the way forward’."

TMG Digital

ANC fails to quell succession discord

The NEC says pronouncing on names in the leadership battle is off-limits, while the ANC Women’s league backs Dlamini-Zuma
Politics
17 hours ago

Alliance talks the talk of unity

Junior partners stress support but relations with ANC at a record low
Politics
16 hours ago

DANIEL SILKE: The ANC's battle lines have been drawn as Zuma hobbles on

The next 11 months are likely to be fraught with internal Machiavellian game-playing as the factions attempt to gain adherents or undermine their ...
Politics
15 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Will Zuma's exit mean a new beginning for the country?

ANC presidency he has controversially straddled for nine years will end. It will bring to an end to a period of infamy and shame
Politics
15 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Nineteen Eastern Cape schools risk starting 2017 ...
National / Education
2.
Nomvula Mokonyane provides worrying picture of ...
National
3.
Shortage of state posts leaves new pharmacists in ...
National / Health
4.
Final demarcation regulations on medical cover ...
National / Health

Related Articles

COPE on Zuma’s ‘ironic’ call for ANC unity
Politics

Alliance talks the talk of unity
Politics

ANC fails to quell succession discord
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.