The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliates are to blame for "spoiling the water" by jumping the gun on the succession battle in the ANC, said ANC Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe.

And while describing as "ill-timed"‚ the ANC Women’s League’s (ANCWL) pronouncement on Saturday that it would back Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for party president, Mantashe said it was merely an angry reaction to structures outside the party announcing their preferred candidates.

The ANCWL’s announcement was made on the eve of the ANC’s 105th birthday celebration at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

It described Dlamini-Zuma as "an embodiment of leadership as espoused by ‘Through the Eye of the Needle’ "‚ a key ANC strategy and tactics document.

In November‚ Cosatu’s central executive committee announced that it was backing deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa to take over at the ANC.

This, an a number of its affiliates’ pronouncements of their support for Ramaphosa had triggered a lot of anger within the ANC‚ Mantashe told Radio 702 on Monday morning.

"When people do things that are out of order‚ they create a floodgate," he said.

"And I think that the ANCWL is one such reaction — that there are others that are allowed to pronounce and not us.

"And it’s actually an ill-timed reaction, but it is a reaction to structures that are outside of the ANC‚ making their pronouncement‚ spoiling the water in the ANC‚ and that is what we are seeing.

"But‚ I think it is more important for us to respect each other; one as allies and then as structures.

"With Cosatu and it affiliates having pronounced‚ we are going to have to actually battle to suppress provinces, to say: ‘Please‚ hold on‚ and let’s engage on the way forward’."

TMG Digital