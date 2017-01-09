National

Leave SARS alone, PPF tells Pravin Gordhan

09 January 2017 - 09:06 AM Linda Ensor
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: SOWETAN
Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: SOWETAN

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), headed by the controversial Mzwanele Manyi, has condemned Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for criticising Luther Lebelo — a senior executive of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and also a representative of the PPF — for writing a letter to Business Day attacking credit rating agencies and the ANC government for kowtowing to them.

The PPF has also called on Gordhan to immediately stop his "continuous attack" on SARS commissioner Tom Moyane and to control "his urge to intervene in the operational activities of SARS".

Lebelo’s controversial letter was written in his personal capacity but Business Day mistakenly attributed it to him as an employee of SARS and as spokesman for the PPF. The newspaper subsequently corrected this error.

In his letter Lebelo described credit rating agencies as "economic gangs" that were organised by the CIA and were used by SA’s Western oppressors to whip the country into line and to impose their own preferred economic and social system.

The letter also said the ANC had been "tamed and managed" by the rating agencies at the expense of the poor and unemployed masses.

In a written reply to a parliamentary question by the DA’s finance spokesman, Gordhan said he did not believe Lebelo should have written the letter. "Mr Lebelo, as a senior and influential manager in SARS, should not be commenting on a sensitive and serious matter such as ratings in the public domain," the minister said.

Gordhan said Lebelo surely could not "be allowed to attack the very government that pays his salary on a matter that is of importance to all South Africans — except those who pursue an ignominious agenda against the national interest — with impunity?"

He also believed SARS management should be held to account for failing to take action on the issue.

SARS has told Gordhan it will not take disciplinary action against Lebelo as he wrote the letter to Business Day in his private and personal capacity.

The PFF said in a statement that Lebelo, like all South African citizens, enjoyed the right of freedom of speech and right of freedom of association.

"Citizens of SA don’t forfeit the stipulated constitutional rights by being public servants," the forum said.

"PPF’s view is that Minister Gordan, in his pandering antics to DA and white monopoly capital, is interfering with the operation of SARS by indirectly instructing the management of SARS to take action against Mr Lebelo."

