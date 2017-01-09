Leave SARS alone, PPF tells Pravin Gordhan

The Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF), headed by the controversial Mzwanele Manyi, has condemned Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan for criticising Luther Lebelo — a senior executive of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and also a representative of the PPF — for writing a letter to Business Day attacking credit rating agencies and the ANC government for kowtowing to them.

The PPF has also called on Gordhan to immediately stop his "continuous attack" on SARS commissioner Tom Moyane and to control "his urge to intervene in the operational activities of SARS".

Lebelo’s controversial letter was written in his personal capacity but Business Day mistakenly attributed it to him as an employee of SARS and as spokesman for the PPF. The newspaper subsequently corrected this error.