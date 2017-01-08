"As ANC celebrates its 105th birthday‚ it’s a good opportunity for informal traders because as one of the manufacturers, called Thenhlalisa Investments‚ we supply most of the informal traders you see here‚" said Fanyana Khamandisa.

"This is the time where all ANC merchandisers celebrate. Events such as the January 8 Statement‚ policy statements and all other conferences become a great opportunity for business as merchandisers make more money than on any other day‚" added Khamandisa.

Khamandisa said Thenhlalisa Investments usually makes over R1 million heading to big events such as the delivery of the January 8 statement.

He added that the company usually starts preparations as early as October the previous year because there’s a high volume of orders.

This gathering is due to only discuss the January 8 Statement and what the party’s plans should be for the year ahead.

Traditionally‚ this provides the first clues about what the ANC in government will aim to achieve over the ensuing year.

The delivery of the January 8 Statement at the Orlando Stadium later today is expected to be President Jacob Zuma’s last unless he stands for a third term as ANC leader.