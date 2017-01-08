National

As the ANC celebrates, so do small businesses

Informal traders have been cashing in since the arrival of party faithful this weekend

08 January 2017 - 11:35 PM Neo Goba
ANC 105th celebrations are good for business. Vilakazi Street, Soweto, January 8 2017. Picture: NEO GOBA
ANC 105th celebrations are good for business. Vilakazi Street, Soweto, January 8 2017. Picture: NEO GOBA

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares to celebrate the party’s 105th anniversary and deliver its January 8 statement today‚ informal traders have been cashing in since the arrival of party faithful this weekend.

As one enters the famous Vilakazi street in Soweto‚ informal traders selling ANC regalia can be seen on both sides of the road‚ displaying different types of clothing from t-shirts‚ shirts‚ golf shirts‚ leather jackets‚ caps‚ beanies and scarves.

The street yesterday was packed to capacity with little available parking, but that didn’t deter people who were happy to park a few hundred metres away and enjoy their evening‚ sipping on expensive alcohol ranging from cognac to whiskey.

"As ANC celebrates its 105th birthday‚ it’s a good opportunity for informal traders because as one of the manufacturers, called Thenhlalisa Investments‚ we supply most of the informal traders you see here‚" said Fanyana Khamandisa.

"This is the time where all ANC merchandisers celebrate. Events such as the January 8 Statement‚ policy statements and all other conferences become a great opportunity for business as merchandisers make more money than on any other day‚" added Khamandisa.

Khamandisa said Thenhlalisa Investments usually makes over R1 million heading to big events such as the delivery of the January 8 statement.

He added that the company usually starts preparations as early as October the previous year because there’s a high volume of orders.

This gathering is due to only discuss the January 8 Statement and what the party’s plans should be for the year ahead.

Traditionally‚ this provides the first clues about what the ANC in government will aim to achieve over the ensuing year.

The delivery of the January 8 Statement at the Orlando Stadium later today is expected to be President Jacob Zuma’s last unless he stands for a third term as ANC leader.

