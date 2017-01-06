Wildfire threatens Christo Wiese’s wine farm Lourensford Estate
Water bombing helicopters and firefighters worked relentlessly on Friday to bring under control a large wildfire encroaching on the historic Lourensford Estate owned by retail magnate Christo Wiese.
The wine farm‚ founded in 1700‚ is among properties which have been threatened or damaged by an inferno that has been raging for the past three days around Somerset West.
The four-star Bezweni Lodge was gutted during the week‚ as the fires caused damage put at an estimated R50m.
Wiese said on Friday that the blaze was raging in an area above his property‚ which is surrounded by the Helderberg and Hottentots Holland mountains.
Wiese was dreading a repeat of a blaze seven years ago that gutted his pine trees‚ resulting in losses of up to R12m.
"With the fires you never know‚" he said.
"Unfortunately it got out of control again last night because the wind came up, but we have fire fighters‚ fire trucks‚ helicopters. So they are fighting very hard. That is why it doesn’t seem as if there is a threat to the human lives or even to the orchards."
"But they are battling it very hard. Fortunately the wind died down a little bit a few hours ago."
Somerset West resident Stuart Pringle tweeted images of helicopters being used to fight the fire.
Choppers bravely flying in strong winds to fight the Somerset West fires above Lourensford #heroes @CapeTalk @KFMza pic.twitter.com/fpuHOcRscr— StuartPringle (@StuartPringle1) January 6, 2017
Recalling the previous fire‚ he said: "That fire came from the Stellenbosch side‚ this time it came from the Sir Lowry’s Pass side. We lost about 800 hectares of pine forest [in the first fire]. I didn’t replant the forest but there is natural growth of the pine trees. But we reduced the total area of the pine trees substantially to guard against the fires."
In 2009 Wiese watched helplessly as vineyards‚ fruit orchards and pine trees went up in smoke. "It is always sad to see such a beautiful place scarred by fire but within a year or two‚ when the winter rains come and the fynbos has grown again‚ those scars will be largely obliterated‚" he said at the time.
The estate was once part of Willem Adriaan van der Stel’s Vergelegen – the country’s oldest wine farm that was also damaged by the blaze this week. Vergelegen CE Don Tooth said 40% of the wine farm was burnt within a 12-hour period with winds of more than 100km/h fanning the flames.
Mayoral committee member for safety in the City of Cape Town‚ Jean-Pierre "JP" Smith‚ said a four-wheel drive firefighting vehicle had been destroyed by the fire, and added that:.
• 240 firefighters were involved in efforts to fight the blaze, including 126 city firefighters;
• Working on Fire‚ City of Cape Town biodiversity management firefighting staff‚ Wildfire Volunteer groups and the Fire Protection Association were also assisting;
•33 city firefighting vehicles had been deployed to help douse the fire;
• There had been no loss of life or humans injured‚ other than firefighters suffering from smoke inhalation;
• Large numbers of animals had been rescued‚ including horses‚ baboons‚ snakes‚ tortoises and deer;
• Seven structures had been destroyed‚ including one dwelling‚ Bezweni Lodge and outbuildings;
• Damage estimated at just over R51m had been identified so far; and
• Aerial firefighting had been ongoing, but was suspended because smoke was causing poor visibility.
