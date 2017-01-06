Wi-Fi roll-out gains traction
Local governments and the private sector should form more partnerships to accelerate the roll-out and adoption of Wi-Fi communication and to provide a cheaper alternative to internet access.
Wi-Fi is expected to help the government to provide national broadband coverage.
The roll-out of Wi-Fi, which is a short-range wireless network, is gaining traction both from government-led initiatives and the private sector.
The network is already offered in public places such as restaurants, malls and hotels, sometimes for a fee, while certain retailers are providing Wi-Fi as a public service. A growing number of entrepreneurs use it.
The rise in the adoption of smartphones has resulted in a spike in data usage, and demand for fast and reliable broadband networks has soared.
"As the use of connected devices increases across SA and the rest of the continent, so too will the cost come down.
"Already, we are seeing more Wi-Fi hot spots being deployed with consumers, enterprises, and smart cities demanding fast, reliable and secure access," said Riaan Graham, sales director at Ruckus Wireless.
There are about 2,100 public hot spots, 80% of which are in Gauteng. The most successful Wi-Fi project led by local government is in City of Tshwane, which is fully funded by the metro and has given thousands of people across the city access to free internet.
Other cities and municipalities such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality in the North West also have Wi-Fi networks for residents.
Stimulate Investment
More municipalities are expected to prioritise Wi-Fi following the 2016 local government elections, when many promised free Wi-Fi to their residents. Acting on the promises will stimulate investment in the municipalities and encourage entrepreneurship.
But given the budgetary constraints of many municipalities, it may be difficult to fund the projects, so some should look into private-public partnerships.
They may also have to encourage investment by lowering barriers to entry for companies interested in providing Wi-Fi. For example, Cape Town has lowered the up-front capital outlay requirements, according to Research ICT Africa.
In its report, Developing Smart Public Wi-Fi, the research firm says the fact that the larger projects are clustered in the wealthier provinces and cities suggests expansion will be severely limited by organisational capacity and budget.
Policy makers will have to focus on increasing private investment based on existing models adopted by other cities and by fostering innovations and business models that will draw the private sector into offering free and reduced-cost Wi-Fi on a significant scale.
"The connectivity model provided by public Wi-Fi networks may become a way to bridge the access gap at household level as it provides an alternative access model to expensive mobile data services and fixed broadband," says Research ICT Africa.
As the public sector and privately owned companies increase their Wi-Fi footprint, mobile network operators are turning to Wi-Fi to fight off the threat posed by the services offered by companies such as WhatsApp. WhatsApp has made it possible for users to make voice calls using 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks.
Lehlohonolo Mokenela, industry analyst at ICT Africa, says voice-over Wi-Fi and voice-over long-term evolution or 4G networks are becoming accepted as the next generation of mobile communications services. These technologies offer high-definition voice services, faster call connection and a seamless switchover from voice to video.
"The long-held view of Wi-Fi as a rival to operator data services is fading as operators increasingly turn to the technology to boost indoor coverage," says Mokenela.
Combining it with the cellular networks is a natural fit, especially when mobile network operators are able to monetise the traffic on Wi-Fi networks and improve customer service.
