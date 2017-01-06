Wi-Fi roll-out gains traction

Local governments and the private sector should form more partnerships to accelerate the roll-out and adoption of Wi-Fi communication and to provide a cheaper alternative to internet access.

Wi-Fi is expected to help the government to provide national broadband coverage.

The roll-out of Wi-Fi, which is a short-range wireless network, is gaining traction both from government-led initiatives and the private sector.

The network is already offered in public places such as restaurants, malls and hotels, sometimes for a fee, while certain retailers are providing Wi-Fi as a public service. A growing number of entrepreneurs use it.

The rise in the adoption of smartphones has resulted in a spike in data usage, and demand for fast and reliable broadband networks has soared.

"As the use of connected devices increases across SA and the rest of the continent, so too will the cost come down.

"Already, we are seeing more Wi-Fi hot spots being deployed with consumers, enterprises, and smart cities demanding fast, reliable and secure access," said Riaan Graham, sales director at Ruckus Wireless.

There are about 2,100 public hot spots, 80% of which are in Gauteng. The most successful Wi-Fi project led by local government is in City of Tshwane, which is fully funded by the metro and has given thousands of people across the city access to free internet.

Other cities and municipalities such as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Municipality in the North West also have Wi-Fi networks for residents.