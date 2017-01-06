South Africa revolutionises record keeping as millions of records are digitised

Ever wanted a peek at Ingrid Jonker’s death certificate, or perhaps Gerard Sekoto’s birth certificate?

The Department of Home Affairs has a treasure trove of South African history tucked away in its storage facilities, and an ambitious project to digitise these records will make it easier to access them.

The department has 286-million records and 90% of them are on paper. They are mostly birth, marriage and death certificates, or ID, naturalisation and permitting applications, dating back to the late 1800s.

The department’s archives house the official footprints left behind by renowned South Africans — the permits they applied for, samples of their handwriting and a host of interesting facts and details.

The department has undertaken the enormous task of digitising these records. It will start with birth records, as these are the biggest chunk — at about 110-million of the 286-million — and because birth records are the primary documents that prove citizenship and ancestry. The aim is to digitise 5.8-million birth records a year.

Digitisation will make the records immediately accessible from any Home Affairs office throughout SA. It will also streamline the process for members of the public to access records that are available to them, as they will no longer have to wait for a request to be made, the document found and a copy sent by fax.

Retention

But these physical records will not be shredded or discarded once they have been digitised. Department spokesman Mayihlome Tshwete says the department has a retention strategy and has identified a place to retain the hardcopy records.